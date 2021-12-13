What is the ultimate holiday cookie in South Carolina? Vote for your favorite today

‘Tis the season for holiday parties, gift-giving, spending time with your loved ones and ... of course, lots of good food.

But there’s one holiday dessert that, in our minds, tops the rest.

From leaving out a warm plate of chocolate chip cookies with milk for Santa on Christmas Eve to decorating gingerbread cookies with family in your kitchen, cookies are a staple of the holiday season for many.

During a time when holiday traditions and special memories are made, some of our favorite moments revolve around spending time with friends and family in the kitchen, baking and decorating holiday cookies each year.

That being said, we wanted to ask our readers what their favorite holiday cookie is. Vote for your favorite today, and be sure to spread the word with your friends and family. Only one cookie will reign supreme in our competition.

Results will be shared on our website and on social media on Monday, December 20.

Happy holidays and happy voting!