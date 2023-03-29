The ultimate guide to Yellowstone National Park

Chris Leadbeater
·9 min read
The Grand Prismatic Spring - Nina Waldmeier/Getty
The Grand Prismatic Spring - Nina Waldmeier/Getty

If there is any truth to the old adage that “size matters”, then Yellowstone National Park matters a great deal. Because this crucial corner of the American West is big; an enormity of almost 3,500 square miles, so large that it spreads out across three of the 50 US states.

It is big, too, in profile. With the exception, perhaps, of the Grand Canyon, there is no more famous a protected space within America’s national parks system. Quite simply, Yellowstone is a celebrity; an A-list geographical star that should be on every bucket list.

To “big”, you can add “old”. Because this adjective also applies perfectly to Yellowstone National Park. It is the oldest national park in the USA, having been signed into existence by a president as far removed in history as Ulysses Grant, on March 1 1872. With this, Yellowstone also became – by most definitions – the first national park on the planet. Certainly, it was early enough to the party that it pre-dated the US National Park Service (which now manages it) by 44 years. The NPS would not be formally created until 1916.

But then, none of these dates and statistics would matter in the slightest without the scenery which gives them meaning. The greatest measure of Yellowstone’s worth is not square mileage or decades past, but a landscape, forged by volcanic turbulence, that should be seen to be believed.

Native Americans knew of it for 11,000 years, maybe more, prior to the birth of the country which descended upon them – and had long carved out an existence in this playground of mountains and waterfalls, geysers and gullies. While much has changed in the 11 millennia since, in many ways, nothing has changed. Yellowstone is a raw, ragged masterpiece – and humanity is just a witness to its majesty.

Where is Yellowstone National Park?

Yellowstone National Park lies in the north-west of the US mainland, and is so colossal that its boundaries criss-cross three of the 50 states. That said, while its scenery drifts across the “borders” into Idaho and Montana, the vast majority of the park (96 per cent) is located in Wyoming (as opposed to three per cent in Montana, and a mere one per cent in Idaho).

If you are planning a visit to Yellowstone, you should focus your attention here – not least because Wyoming is also home to another jewel of the NPS system. Grand Teton National Park – which cradles the frosted mountains of the 40-mile-long Teton Range – waits just 10 miles south of Yellowstone’s southern entrance, and is connected to it by the well-paved trunk road of US Route 191. If time is not an issue, any trip to the area should attempt to take in both these wonders of the west.

What is Yellowstone National Park known for?

In a word, “ruggedness”. While it appears to the eye as a giant canvas of peaks, lakes, rivers and rocks, much of the national park is, in fact, an enormous volcanic caldera – whose dormancy over the course of written history cannot disguise the fire and fury that came before.

yellowstone - Getty
yellowstone - Getty

Yellowstone was born of three “super-eruptions”, 2.1million, 1.3million and 640,000 years ago – and displays this heritage quite openly. Old Faithful is perhaps the most obvious indication of the heat which bubbles below surface level; this glorious geyser bursts upwards in a shower of steam and water at least every two hours (though the window between eruptions can be as short as 44 minutes).

There are plenty of signs of geothermal life beyond this postcard moment. The Grand Prismatic Spring is truly remarkable; a hot-water feature which radiates a rainbow of colours, changing hue according to the season. The Steamboat Geyser, meanwhile, is the planet’s tallest example of the phenomenon – sometimes hitting a height of 400ft (122m) in its outbursts.

Which animals are found in Yellowstone National Park?

All creatures great and small – though the “great” category is filled by several big-hitters.

Yellowstone is home to the largest herd of American bison in the United States; more than 4,800 of these noble beasts can be seen roaming freely across the park. They have considerable company in the elk, whose numbers are somewhere above 30,000, making it Yellowstone’s most numerically common mammal.

There is a healthy contingent of black bears, while its cousin the grizzly has seen a significant resurgence in population levels in the last half-century; more than 700 of these ursine behemoths can be found in (or around the fringes of) the park.

And there is a similarly positive tale with the wolf. The deliberate culling of Yellowstone’s lupine inhabitants in the Twenties and Thirties – a controversial policy, even at the time – was reversed in the Nineties with the reintroduction of the animal, using Canadian imports. There are now more than 13 wolf packs across the area.

bison - Mark Newman/Getty
bison - Mark Newman/Getty

The best things to do in Yellowstone National Park

Aside from the sights and animals mentioned above, a Yellowstone tour might also mean:

A glimpse of “another” Grand Canyon

It doesn’t have the scale of its more feted namesake, but the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone is a panoramic showstopper all the same; a 24-mile conduit for the Yellowstone River, up to 1,200ft (366m) deep in sections.

A hike to the heavens

Yellowstone hits an altitude of 11,372ft (3,466m) at the summit of Eagle Peak. It is an isolated location, in the east of the park, and only for serious hikers – but for those who want a more gentle walk, more than 900 miles of trails are available.

hiking yellowstone - Patrick Orton/Getty
hiking yellowstone - Patrick Orton/Getty

A day on horseback

You can explore the park in the saddle. Yellowstone National Park Lodges (see below) is one of several licensed operators offering rides.

A dance on the divide

A Yellowstone tour can also be a chance to enjoy a geographical quirk. The Continental Divide – which runs the full length of the Americas and brooks no dispute, dispatching water to the Atlantic or Pacific, depending on which side of the line it falls – passes through the park. There is a photo-spot alongside Isa Lake, on Route 191.

A session on the snow

With Yellowstone proving accessible throughout the year (see below), a winter visit can make for adventures on the snow. The park offers a wealth of groomed trails for snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing, including the Canyon Rim Ski Trail – which follows Yellowstone’s Grand Canyon for 4.5 miles.

How to get to Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone’s ruggedness comes at a price, at least in terms of travel – a trip to see it could require a drive of reasonable length.

For British travellers, the nearest major airport is Salt Lake City – which can be reached directly from London (Heathrow) via Delta. The Utah state capital sits some 320 miles from the west gate to the park. Denver, the Colorado capital, is further away (500 miles), but welcomes twice the number of flights (British Airways and United Airlines, both from Heathrow). If you are planning an extended tour of the American West, you could also feasibly drive in from Las Vegas (750 miles away).

Salt Lake City - Ken Redding/Getty
Salt Lake City - Ken Redding/Getty

If you don’t wish to be a road warrior, domestic flights are also available. The are airports on the park’s doorstep at Jackson Hole (70 miles) and Cody (80 miles) in Wyoming, and slightly further afield (100 miles) at Idaho Falls in Idaho. Montana, meanwhile, offers runways at Billings (175 miles), and at West Yellowstone on the park’s western boundary.

Where to stay in Yellowstone National Park

Old Faithful Inn

Rugged scenery does not mean basic lodging. The Old Faithful Inn has been the park’s accommodation jewel since 1903 – a grand pile of wood and stone, with cavernous dining spaces. As its name suggests, it sits adjacent to Yellowstone’s foremost attraction.

From £320; yellowstonenationalparklodges.com

Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel

The identity of the water-feature next door is also obvious in the case of this similarly splendid retreat, which has dotted the Yellowstone map – just about in Wyoming, close to the state line with Montana – since 1911. Its famous Map Room has become a park icon.

From £140; yellowstonenationalparklodges.com

Roosevelt Lodge Cabins

While the Grant Village complex salutes the White House resident who gave Yellowstone national-park status, the more romantic, rustic choice for a presidential stay is the (Teddy) Roosevelt Log Cabins – built in 1920, near a campsite once favoured by the man himself.

From £111; yellowstonenationalparklodges.com

When to visit Yellowstone National Park

Its (relatively) northerly latitude means that Yellowstone is largely a summer destination; the majority of the park’s four million annual visitors make their pilgrimage in the hottest season.

Between early November and mid-April, car access is limited to the North Entrance, at Gardiner in Montana – while winter makes most of the roads within impassable to ordinary vehicles. That said, Yellowstone is even more dramatic wearing a coat of white. Those able to cope with the temperatures can explore the park on escorted snowmobile tours – and enjoy the views uninterrupted by the crowds of July and August.

winter yellowstone - Getty/Medioimages/Photodisc
winter yellowstone - Getty/Medioimages/Photodisc

What you need to know before you arrive

Expert tips to make the most of your trip to Yellowstone.

  • Consider the distance: The park is vast, and road journeys within it can be long. For example, it is 40 miles from Gardiner to Old Faithful. Keep a close watch on fuel levels.

  • Pay in advance: You don’t need to book ahead to visit Yellowstone, but the park website allows you to do so if you wish. “Single Vehicle” passes cost US$35 (£28) for a car and all its passengers, and last for a week. Individual passes are $20 (£16), on the same basis.

  • Pack carefully: Temperatures can change quickly, so suitable clothing is essential. You can buy cold-weather gear in the stores around Old Faithful, but it’s better to be prepared.

Safety and getting in

  • Enjoy the silence: Much of the park is wilderness, with scant connectivity. Ensure your phone is fully charged before you set out for the day, and be prepared to be out of contact.

  • Watch out for wildlife: Curb your speed when driving – and keep a safe distance from all animals. The park service advises a gap of at least 300ft (91m) from bears and wolves.

  • Be bear aware: Bears have an extraordinary sense of smell, and are known for breaking into cars in search of food. Remove all snacks and leftovers from your vehicle overnight.

Latest Stories

  • British Airways has lost another battle in the war with its Middle Eastern rivals

    There is an ABBA movement gathering momentum in southern Africa. Not the Swedish pop group, of course. These travelling malcontents are declaring they’ll fly on Anything But British Airways. It’s an old joke but one that’s doing the rounds again among folk who must flit between London and Johannesburg or Cape Town.

  • Flair customers say they're owed more after plane seizures, flight cancellations

    MONTREAL — Flair Airlines said this week that it has reimbursed almost all 1,900 passengers whose flights were cancelled after the seizure of four of the carrier's planes earlier this month, but some customers say they are owed more money — while others say no refunds have come through at all. Bailiffs repossessed Boeing 737 jets on which the discount carrier had overdue payments at airports in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in the early morning hours of March 11. The seizures meant multi

  • US tourist shot in leg at Mexican resort of Puerto Morelos

    A U.S. tourist was shot in the leg by unidentified assailants at a resort town on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said Tuesday. The U.S. State Department issued a travel alert earlier this month warning travelers to “exercise increased caution,” especially after dark, at Mexico's Caribbean beach resorts like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, which have been plagued by drug gang violence in the past.

  • ‘Miami Beach is shutting down spring break,’ they say. Yeah, right. Good luck with that | Opinion

    If a couple of European tourists shot at people during spring break would the Miami Beach City Commission be shutting down South Beach as choice destination?

  • 7 Best Cities in Central America To Spend Your Retirement

    Central America is quickly becoming one of the best regions to spend retirement for American expats. With breathtaking views, affordable housing and a lower cost of living than most places in America,...

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • How did glamping become such a staggering waste of money?

    Glamping once offered salvation for millions of Britons who like their great outdoors in comfortable (and still affordable) doses. Roll mat-induced backache would be swapped for warm bedding and proper shelter from the elements, but crucially there was still the promise of the wild, with the same dewy grass and bracing countryside walks lurking outside. It would cost more than pitching a tent, of course, but the two activities were cut from the same cloth. No longer. Slowly but surely, additiona

  • N.B. school bus driver gets hero's welcome after returning from Everest base camp

    Luc LeBlanc came home to a hero's welcome this week after fulfilling a life-long dream. The 56-year-old from Atholville, a small community that's now part of Campbellton, reached base camp on Mount Everest, the Earth's highest peak above sea level. He travelled half way around the world and then spent nine days of strenuous hiking just to reach the camp, an elevation of 5,364 metres or 17,598 feet. But as exhilarating as that experience was, it's the welcome he received upon his return, from the

  • SLO County spot lands on list of the 11 most picturesque small towns in California

    Antiques, the ocean and nearby wine country were among the draws.

  • This South Carolina city ranks among the nation’s most beautiful and affordable

    Here’s why it was named a top place to live.

  • Bellingham named one of the most beautiful cities in the PNW. Here’s why

    The 11 most beautiful cities in the Pacific Northwest were chosen for their scenic views, wildlife, architecture and climate.

  • House tour: Jane Austen's birthplace for sale in Hampshire

    Jane Austen's birthplace has just entered the property market in Basingstoke, Hampshire. The author wrote Pride and Prejudice at the house.

  • Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks lands $300 million project with amusement, water parks

    While Lake of the Ozarks has long been a favorite Midwestern getaway, its main attraction has always been the 55,000-acre lake. Locals are hoping to build more entertainment options off the water.

  • Flights to Ottawa 1st for airport in about 20 years

    Thunder Bay, Ont. — The inaugural flight by Porter Airlines from Ottawa to Thunder Bay and back was smooth as Capt. Allison Bell and her 1st Officer Colin Wood landed the aircraft carrying 40 passengers on Monday at the Thunder Bay International Airport. The crew reloaded with 28 more passengers before heading back to Ottawa on the first of two daily non-stop flights that the airline now provides. Porter’s expansion also includes two other new daily routes from Ottawa to Boston and New York. “We

  • Province launches new parks reservation website

    The arrival of spring heralds the promise of returning to nature’s great outdoors. For many Manitobans, camping is the modus operandi. Boasting 92 provincial parks across four million hectares of land and water, this province is richly endowed with natural beauty just waiting to be explored. To guarantee a spot in one of Manitoba’s provincial campgrounds, the province is encouraging residents to visit the reservation website early. This year’s reservation service opens on April 3. In recent week

  • The director of HBO's 'The White Lotus' has been spotted scoping out sites in Thailand. Here are 4 resorts that might be featured in season 3.

    The first season of "The White Lotus" was filmed in Hawaii and the second was filmed in Italy, both at Four Seasons resorts.

  • The Nordstrom Travel Basics Our Readers Can't Get Enough Of

    From classic tote bags to plane-ready clothing.

  • Amsterdam Campaign Urges Rowdy British Tourists to Stay Away

    A local government campaign launched this week in Amsterdam urges young British men dubbed “nuisance tourists” to stay away from the city.The Stay Away campaign will initially target British men aged 18 to 25 who want to travel to Amsterdam for stag parties, pub crawls, and cheap hotels, Gemeente Amsterdam said on Tuesday. Visitors searching those terms online will instead be served with warning ads highlighting the “risks and consequences of nuisance and excessive drug and alcohol use,” including fines, arrest, and hospitalization.The campaign could be extended to target other European countries in the coming months, the government said. Credit: Gemeente Amsterdam via Storyful

  • US lawmakers make new push to bar convicted violent passengers from flights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday will make a new push for legislation to bar passengers fined or convicted of serious physical violence from commercial flights after a series of recent high-profile incidents. Three lawmakers said on Monday they plan to reintroduce the "Protection from Abusive Passengers Act," saying the enhanced penalty is a strong deterrent and needed to improve aviation worker and passenger safety and "minimize disruptions to the national aviation system and restore confidence in air travel." Senator Jack Reed and Representative Eric Swalwell, both Democrats, and Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick are introducing the bill after a series of incidents aboard airplanes.

  • Airbnb launches bonus incentive ahead of King Charles' Coronation

    Airbnb will reward London homeowners with a £100 travel coupon if they host their first guest during King Charles III's Coronation.