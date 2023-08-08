The Ultimate Guide to Hailey Bieber's "Strawberry Girl" Makeup Look

Plus, a clue about Rhode's next drop.

Just as we were settling into getting our latte makeup on, the queen of food-inspired beauty trends dropped what's bound to be this season's go-to makeup look. Hailey Bieber coined a new makeup that's already taking over everyone's social feeds: "strawberry girl" makeup.

Suppling a softer, more earthy coquette vibe, strawberry girl makeup gives you that fresh, natural-looking pop of color in your cheeks. It's a dreamy look that you can incorporate into your routine for any season and — the best part — it's super easy for anyone to do. "The strawberry makeup is essentially clean skin with a bit of bronzer, glossy sheer lips, and an emphasis on strawberry-toned flushed cheeks," says MAC senior artist Michelle Clark.

If this piques your interest, you're in luck. Bieber has also graced beauty lovers everywhere with a TikTok tutorial. See how she got the look (with some product recommendations to help you recreate it) below.







Meet Our Expert

Michelle Clark, M.A.C. Cosmetics senior artist.







Instragram @haileybieber

How to Get the Strawberry Makeup Look

In her TikTok makeup tutorial with a voice-over, Bieber gives fans a step-by-step guide on how to achieve this look. She first starts with skin prep and works in the Rhode Beauty Glazing Milk and Peptide Glazing Fluid ( "As I always do," she says). Then, she brushes her brows with gel and gives her cheeks and hairline a glow with a cream bronzer from the Tom Ford Shade And Illuminate Cream Contour Duo. She dabs concealer in her under-eye area, the contours of her nose, and the corners of her lips before blending it in with a large brush.

The next part is the key to the entire look. As she blends two cream blushes, one a light pink and the second a dark pink, along the contours of her cheeks, she drops the biggest beauty news of all: a possible hint to what Rhode Beauty is launching next. "Can't say where the cream blushes are from," she says. "Wink wink."

She finishes the look with what she calls a "peachy" highlighter and bronzer on her eyelids. After adding some small freckles on the cheeks, liner along her top waterline to define her eyes, and mascara to her lashes, she blends in a neutral pink lip liner and dabs the same two cream blushes on her lips.

The "Strawberry Girl" Makeup Essentials

The most important product in this look is your blush. While we're still waiting for confirmation that Rhode is indeed launching its own pop of color for your cheeks, we love blushes like the Pat McGrath Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm and Best Beauty Buy winner Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Blush to get a natural-looking "strawberry" flush.

Clark recommends mixing something like M.A.C. Cosmetics Glow Play Blushes in No Shame and Heat Index with your fingers to get that strawberry tone. Whether you opt for this specific look or are just looking to elevate your makeup in general, she highly recommends using blush in your routine.

"I love to use blush to brighten the face," she says. "It’s a staple for me in almost every look, although it doesn’t always have to be center stage, it definitely has a role. I think the best advice I can give about blush is to try it. Choosing one that is creamy or cushion-like will make it easy to blend and be more forgiving [for easing application]."



As for Bieber, does this mean she is retiring the glazed donut look? That remains to be seen. But for now, we can enjoy this fun look and patiently wait for a possible Rhode blush drop. Watch this space — because we know we will be.

