The Ultimate Guide to Hailey Bieber's "Cinnamon Cookie Butter" Hair Color

Colorist Matt Rez speaks to InStyle exclusively about what's sure to be fall's must-try shade.

Hailey Bieber, Rhode beauty founder and queen of naming trends after delectable foods, has done it again— this time with her latest hair color change. Enter: "Cinnamon cookie butter" hair color.

"The best way to describe it is a combination of caramel and gold tones with a copper reflection," Bieber's colorist, Matt Rez, tells InStyle exclusively. "She's not trying to be a redhead. She's using her [brunette] base and adding that caramel gold with a slight copper tint."



According to Rez, Bieber is an expert at finding inspiration ("She comes up with the coolest inspo photos," he says) and loves a natural look with a touch of warmth. "She's very descriptive of what she likes," says Rez, who also serves as Moroccanoil's global celebrity colorist. "We were thinking of something good for fall that's warm, and as we thought about what to call it, we went back and forth. We finally decided: 'Let's do cinnamon cookie butter!' That's pretty much how the name came [to be]."

The good news is getting this stunning shade is simpler than you may think. Rez explains that he used "mid-lights," a foiling technique he pioneered, to supply two different golden shades at once. He then wove them throughout her lengths to warm up her brunette base. Should you want to go "cinnamon cookie butter" yourself, he recommends having a consultation with your colorist to figure out the best game plan so that you keep it in the brunette shade family and don't tread too far into blonde territory. "Try not to stray too much from your natural color," he advises. "For it to read natural-looking, you don't want to go more than two to three levels off of your base color."

A fittingly autumnal shade for the months ahead, "cinnamon cookie butter" isn't for those who prefer cool-toned hair, Rez emphasizes: "If you aren't into the warmth, I wouldn't go into this territory." As for upkeep, Rez recommends visiting your colorist once every month and a half to two months for a gloss to maintain vibrancy and shine.

A seasonal hue that's easy to maintain with a toothsome name to boot? Sign us up.

