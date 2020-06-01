The Ultimate Guide to Gardening for Beginners

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

From Good Housekeeping

In late March, interest in growing a garden hit an all-time high, according to Google Trends, while U.S. seed company W. Atlee Burpee & Co. reportedly sold more seeds then than any time in its 144-year history. The reason was simple: People were craving a smart solution to address the food supply anxiety that the coronavirus outbreak has caused (read more on that here).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But even as life slowly returns to "normal," the intrigue around starting a garden remains — Good Housekeeping saw a nearly 200% increase in interest around our gardening content in May 2020 compared to last year.



Whether you desire to exercise your creativity, boost your home's curb appeal, or lead a healthier lifestyle, starting a garden from scratch is a fun way to accomplish these goals. In fact, Gwenn Fried, manager of Horticulture Therapy at NYU Langone’s Rusk Rehabilitation, notes that it's worth truly considering its health benefits, ranging from lowering blood pressure to lifting your mood. "Nature has a huge impact on health and wellness," says Fried. "We know that people's cortisol levels go down in a calm, green environment."

Along with a willingness to roll up your sleeves and get a bit dirty, growing a healthy garden as a novice calls for patience and basic knowledge about plant types (and how to arrange them), the proper way to tend to soil, and the best tools to rely on. Here, we're sharing the ultimate gardening guide for beginners, whether you're looking to grow healthy vegetables or Instagram-worthy plants and flowers. Plus, discover some of our favorite gardening tools available to shop online right now.



Vegetables 101

Photo credit: Getty Images

7 Tips for a High-Yield Vegetable Garden (Even When Space is Tight)

Read Now





Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Photo credit: Getty Images

10 Easy Vegetables to Grow Without Help from a Pro

Read Now

Flowers + Plants 101

Story continues

Photo credit: Getty Images

Summer Flowers for the Prettiest Garden Ever



Read Now









Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Best Perennial Flowers for Any Yard



Read Now

Photo credit: Hearst Owned





Photo credit: Getty Images

10+ Easy-to-Grow Flowers for a Standout Garden

Read Now

Essential Tools





You Might Also Like