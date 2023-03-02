Your ultimate guide to fantasy baseball player rankings 2023: Top prospects at every position
The crack of the bat. The pop of the glove. The ding of the timer that signals you're on the clock. ... They're all among the unmistakable sounds of spring and they also serve as proof that fantasy baseball season is in the air.
USA TODAY is here to get you fully prepared for your fantasy drafts with exclusive rankings and essential information to help win your league championship.
Throughout spring training, this page will serve as the clearinghouse for all our fantasy baseball content and will be updated with new features and information you need to dominate your draft.
OVERALL RANKINGS: Top 200 players for 2023
Catcher rankings
An elite catcher can give fantasy teams a distinct edge on the competition, but thanks to some talented young backstops rising up through the ranks, the position seems to be deeper than ever this season.
1 J.T. Realmuto Phi
2 Will Smith LAD
3 Adley Rutschman Bal
4 Daulton Varsho-OF Tor
5 Salvador Perez KC
6 Willson Contreras StL
7 Alejandro Kirk Tor
8 MJ Melendez-OF KC
9 Sean Murphy Atl
10 Tyler Stephenson Cin
11 William Contreras Mil
12 Danny Jansen Tor
13 Cal Raleigh Sea
14 Travis d'Arnaud Atl
15 Christian Vazquez Min
16 Keibert Ruiz Was
17 Gabriel Moreno Ari
18 Yasmani Grandal CWS
19 Eric Haase Det
20 Jonah Heim Tex
21 Christian Bethancourt-1B TB
22 Carson Kelly Ari
23 Jose Trevino NYY
24 Austin Nola SD
25 Elias Diaz Col
26 Reese McGuire Bos
27 Francisco Mejia TB
28 Logan O'Hoppe LAA
29 Bo Naylor Cle
30 Joey Bart SF
2023 catcher rankings: J.T. Realmuto, Adley Rutschman provide stability behind the plate
First base rankings
First base is traditionally a position where fantasy teams can find plenty of power. But if you miss out on the elite ones, there's still plenty of production available in the middle-to-late rounds.
1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tor
2 Freddie Freeman LAD
3 Pete Alonso NYM
4 Paul Goldschmidt StL
5 Matt Olson Atl
6 Jose Abreu Hou
7 Vinnie Pasquantino KC
8 C.J. Cron Col
9 Rhys Hoskins Phi
10 Nathaniel Lowe Tex
11 Ryan Mountcastle Bal
12 Ty France Sea
13 Anthony Rizzo NYY
14 Christian Walker Ari
15 Brandon Drury-2B/3B LAA
16 Luis Arraez-2B Mia
17 Andrew Vaughn-OF CWS
18 Jose Miranda-3B Min
19 Josh Bell Cle
20 DJ LeMahieu-2B/3B NYY
21 Rowdy Tellez Mil
22 Wil Myers-OF Cin
23 Jake Cronenworth-2B SD
24 Triston Casas Bos
25 Joey Meneses-OF Was
26 Miguel Vargas LAD
27 Seth Brown-OF Oak
28 Josh Naylor Cle
29 Brandon Belt Tor
30 Jared Walsh LAA
31 Trey Mancini-OF ChC
32 Spencer Torkelson Det
33 Wilmer Flores-2B/3B SF
34 Isaac Paredes-2B/3B TB
35 Garrett Cooper Mia
36 Joey Votto Cin
37 Matt Mervis Chc
38 Bobby Dalbec-3B Bos
39 Carlos Santana Pit
40 Harold Ramirez TB
2023 first base rankings: With reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt, position packs a punch
Second base rankings
Two players stand out above the crowd at second base. Marcus Semien and Jose Altuve combine power and speed at a position where most fantasy managers have to choose one or the other.
1 Marcus Semien Tex
2 Jose Altuve Hou
3 Jazz Chisholm Mia
4 Andres Gimenez Cle
5 Ozzie Albies Atl
6 Tommy Edman-SS StL
7 Max Muncy-3B LAD
8 Jeff McNeil-OF NYM
9 Gleyber Torres NYY
10 Vaughn Grissom Atl
11 Brandon Drury-1B/3B LAA
12 Luis Arraez-1B Mia
13 Brandon Lowe TB
14 Josh Rojas-3B Ari
15 Ketel Marte Ari
16 Whit Merrifield-OF Tor
17 DJ LeMahieu-1B/3B NYY
18 Jonathan India Cin
19 Jorge Polanco Min
20 Luis Urias-SS/3B Mil
21 Jake Cronenworth-1B SD
22 Brendan Rodgers Col
23 Jean Segura Mia
24 Bryson Stott-SS Phi
25 Thairo Estrada-SS SF
26 Ha-seong Kim-SS SD
27 Chris Taylor-OF LAD
28 Brendan Donovan-3B/OF StL
29 Kolten Wong Sea
30 Jon Berti-3B Mia
31 Wilmer Flores-1B/3B SF
32 Christopher Morel-OF ChC
33 Isaac Paredes-1B/3B TB
34 Luis Rengifo-3B LAA
35 Trevor Story Bos
36 Tony Kemp-OF Oak
37 Luis Garcia-SS Was
38 Nick Gordon-OF Min
39 Aledmys Diaz-OF Oak
40 Christian Arroyo Bos
2023 second base rankings: Marcus Semien, Jose Altuve form exclusive top tier
Shortstop rankings
The biggest question at shortstop is how much of an impact Fernando Tatis Jr. will make after missing all of 2022 due to injuries and a PED suspension that will carry over into this season.
1 Trea Turner Phi
2 Bo Bichette Tor
3 Francisco Lindor NYM
4 Fernando Tatis Jr.-OF SD
5 Bobby Witt Jr.-3B KC
6 Corey Seager Tex
7 Xander Bogaerts SD
8 Dansby Swanson ChC
9 Tim Anderson CWS
10 Wander Franco TB
11 Tommy Edman-2B StL
12 Carlos Correa Min
13 Oneil Cruz Pit
14 Jeremy Peña Hou
15 Willy Adames Mil
16 Amed Rosario Cle
17 Adalberto Mondesi Bos
18 Nico Hoerner ChC
19 Javier Baez Det
20 Luis Urias-2B/3B Mil
21 Bryson Stott-2B Phi
22 Thairo Estrada-2B SF
23 Ha-seong Kim-2B SD
24 CJ Abrams Was
25 Oswald Peraza NYY
26 Elvis Andrus CWS
27 Miguel Rojas LAD
28 Jorge Mateo Bal
29 Luis Garcia-2B Was
30 Kyle Farmer-3B Min
31 Royce Lewis Min
32 J.P. Crawford Sea
33 Brandon Crawford SF
34 Ezequiel Tovar Col
35 Isiah Kiner-Falefa NYY
36 Joey Wendle-2B/3B Mia
37 Elly De La Cruz Cin
38 Anthony Volpe NYY
39 Paul DeJong StL
40 Jose Iglesias free agent
2023 shortstop rankings: How big a risk is Fernando Tatis Jr.? Is Corey Seager primed for big year?
Third base rankings
After the top six or seven, the talent level at third base drops off quickly. If you don't pounce early, you face the possibility of waiting until much later to fill the position.
1 Jose Ramirez Cle
2 Manny Machado SD
3 Rafael Devers Bos
4 Bobby Witt Jr.-SS KC
5 Austin Riley Atl
6 Nolan Arenado StL
7 Alex Bregman Hou
8 Gunnar Henderson Bal
9 Max Muncy-2B LAD
10 Eugenio Suarez Sea
11 Matt Chapman Tor
12 Alec Bohm Phi
13 Brandon Drury-1B/2B LAA
14 Jose Miranda-1B Min
15 Ke'Bryan Hayes Pit
16 Josh Rojas-2B Ari
17 DJ LeMahieu-1B/2B NYY
18 Ryan McMahon Col
19 Anthony Rendon LAA
20 Luis Urias-2B/SS Mil
21 Justin Turner Bos
22 Jordan Walker StL
23 Yandy Diaz TB
24 Yoan Moncada CWS
25 Eduardo Escobar NYM
26 Brendan Donovan-2B/OF StL
27 Josh Jung Tex
28 Jon Berti-2B Mia
29 Jeimer Candelario Was
30 Josh Donaldson NYY
31 Wilmer Flores-1B/2B SF
32 Isaac Paredes-1B/2B TB
33 Luis Rengifo-2B LAA
34 Kyle Farmer-SS Min
35 Patrick Wisdom ChC
36 Brett Baty NYM
37 Spencer Steer Cin
38 Joey Wendle-2B/SS Mia
39 Bobby Dalbec-1B Bos
40 Jace Peterson Oak
2023 third base rankings: Jose Ramirez remains the definition of consistency
Outfield rankings
Aaron Judge was not only the American League MVP last season, he was the fantasy one as well. Ronald Acuña Jr., Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are rare five-category players who should also go in the top six overall.
1 Aaron Judge NYY
2 Ronald Acuña Jr. Atl
3 Julio Rodriguez Sea
4 Kyle Tucker Hou
5 Juan Soto SD
5 Yordan Alvarez Hou
7 Mookie Betts LAD
8 Mike Trout LAA
9 Fernando Tatis Jr.-SS SD
10 Michael Harris II Atl
11 Luis Robert CWS
12 Randy Arozarena TB
13 Adolis Garcia Tex
14 Cedric Mullins Bal
15 Kyle Schwarber Phi
16 Teoscar Hernandez Sea
17 Daulton Varsho-C Tor
18 George Springer Tor
19 Starling Marte NYM
20 Eloy Jimenez CWS
21 Byron Buxton Min
22 Bryan Reynolds Pit
23 Corbin Carroll Ari
24 Tyler O'Neill StL
25 MJ Melendez-C KC
26 Jeff McNeil-2B NYM
27 Nick Castellanos Phi
28 Anthony Santander Bal
29 Jake McCarthy Ari
30 Taylor Ward LAA
31 Giancarlo Stanton NYY
32 Seiya Suzuki ChC
33 Christian Yelich Mil
34 Brandon Nimmo NYM
35 Ian Happ ChC
36 Steven Kwan Cle
37 Kris Bryant Col
38 Alex Verdugo Bos
39 Andrew Vaughn-1B CWS
40 Harrison Bader NYY
41 Cody Bellinger ChC
42 Whit Merrifield-2B Tor
43 Hunter Renfroe LAA
44 Lourdes Gurriel Ari
45 Mitch Haniger SF
46 Riley Greene Det
47 Ramon Laureano Oak
48 Oscar Gonzalez Cle
49 Andrew Benintendi CWS
50 Austin Hays Bal
51 Wil Myers-1B Cin
52 Manuel Margot TB
53 Masataka Yoshida Bos
54 Brandon Marsh Phi
55 Joey Meneses-1B Was
56 Jesse Winker Mil
57 Trent Grisham SD
58 Dylan Carlson StL
59 Michael Conforto SF
60 Esteury Ruiz Oak
61 Max Kepler Min
62 Michael Brantley Hou
63 Joc Pederson SF
64 Joey Gallo Min
65 Mark Canha NYM
66 Randal Grichuk Col
67 Adam Duvall Bos
68 Oscar Colas CWS
69 Enrique Hernandez Bos
70 Seth Brown-1B Oak
71 Lars Nootbaar StL
72 Leody Taveras Tex
73 Trey Mancini-1B ChC
74 Edward Olivares KC
75 Charlie Blackmon Col
76 Andrew McCutchen Pit
77 Lane Thomas Was
78 Austin Meadows Det
79 Tommy Pham NYM
80 Brendan Donovan-2B/3B StL
81 Chris Taylor-2B LAD
82 Chas McCormick Hou
83 Bryan De La Cruz Mia
84 Tony Kemp-2B Oak
85 Jurickson Profar FA
86 Jake Fraley Cin
87 A.J. Pollock Sea
88 Tyrone Taylor Mil
89 Mike Yastrzemski SF
90 Avisail Garcia Mia
91 T.J. Friedl Cin
92 Nolan Jones Col
93 Marcell Ozuna Atl
94 Akil Baddoo Det
95 Alex Kirilloff Min
96 Oswaldo Cabrera NYY
97 Jorge Soler Mia
98 Bubba Thompson Tex
99 Juan Yepez StL
100 Jarred Kelenic Sea
2023 MLB outfield fantasy rankings: Is Ronald Acuña Jr. poised to overtake Aaron Judge?
Designated hitter rankings
Bolstered by Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez and Nelson Cruz, his year's crop of players who qualify only as a DH (by not playing 20 games at any position) is rather plentiful.
1 Shohei Ohtani LAA
2 Bryce Harper Phi
3 J.D. Martinez LAD
4 Nelson Cruz SD
5 Mitch Garver Tex
6 Daniel Vogelbach NYM
7 Matt Carpenter SD
8 Shea Langeliers Oak
9 Kyle Lewis Ari
10 Miguel Cabrera Det
2023 DH fantasy baseball rankings: Target Shohei Ohtani, stash Bryce Harper
Starting pitcher rankings
Only eight pitchers reached the 200-inning mark last season, but 11 of them topped 200 strikeouts. Draft-day decisions on starting pitchers may come down to a choice of quantity vs. quality.
1 Corbin Burnes Mil
2 Gerrit Cole NYY
3 Sandy Alcantara Mia
4 Spencer Strider Atl
5 Justin Verlander NYM
6 Aaron Nola Phi
7 Brandon Woodruff Mil
8 Shane McClanahan TB
9 Max Scherzer NYM
10 Jacob deGrom Tex
11 Kevin Gausman Tor
12 Shane Bieber Cle
13 Carlos Rodon NYY
14 Dylan Cease CWS
15 Max Fried Atl
16 Shohei Ohtani LAA
17 Yu Darvish SD
18 Zack Wheeler Phi
19 Alek Manoah Tor
20 Julio Urias LAD
21 Luis Castillo Sea
22 Cristian Javier Hou
23 Zac Gallen Ari
24 Framber Valdez Hou
25 Triston McKenzie Cle
26 Clayton Kershaw LAD
27 Logan Gilbert Sea
28 Logan Webb SF
29 Blake Snell SD
30 Hunter Greene Cin
31 Freddy Peralta Mil
32 Robbie Ray Sea
33 Luis Severino NYY
34 George Kirby Sea
35 Lance Lynn CWS
36 Joe Ryan Min
37 Joe Musgrove SD
38 Jordan Montgomery StL
39 Kyle Wright Atl
40 Lucas Giolito CWS
41 Tyler Glasnow TB
42 Nestor Cortes NYY
43 Chris Bassitt Tor
44 Chris Sale Bos
45 Tony Gonsolin LAD
46 Brady Singer KC
47 Reid Detmers LAA
48 Kodai Senga NYM
49 Nick Lodolo Cin
50 Dustin May LAD
51 Jeffrey Springs TB
52 Jesus Luzardo Mia
53 Drew Rasmussen TB
54 Pablo Lopez Min
55 Luis Garcia Hou
56 Jack Flaherty StL
57 Charlie Morton Atl
58 Patrick Sandoval LAA
59 Grayson Rodriguez Bal
60 Nathan Eovaldi Tex
61 Carlos Carrasco NYM
6 Sonny Gray Min
63 Jon Gray Tex
64 Jameson Taillon ChC
65 Marcus Stroman ChC
66 Ranger Suarez Phi
67 Zach Eflin TB
68 Alex Cobb SF
69 Tyler Anderson LAA
70 Lance McCullers Hou
71 Andrew Heaney Tex
72 Trevor Rogers Mia
73 Merrill Kelly Ari
74 Miles Mikolas StL
75 Hunter Brown Hou
76 Tyler Mahle Min
77 Ross Stripling SF
78 Jose Urquidy Hou
79 Roansy Contreras Pit
80 Taijuan Walker Phi
81 Cal Quantrill Cle
82 Jose Quintana NYM
83 Michael Kopech CWS
84 Jose Berrios Tor
85 Eduardo Rodriguez Det
86 Kyle Bradish Bal
87 Bailey Ober Min
88 Aaron Civale Cle
89 Edward Cabrera Mia
90 Justin Steele ChC
91 Ken Waldichuk Oak
92 Eric Lauer Mil
93 Steven Matz StL
94 Alex Wood SF
95 Mitch Keller Pit
96 Jose Suarez LAA
97 Kenta Maeda Min
98 Corey Kluber Bos
99 Sean Manaea SF
100 MacKenzie Gore Was
2023 starting pitcher rankings: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer give Mets two of the top 10
Relief pitcher rankings
As more MLB teams turn to closer committees, lock-down saves sources become more valuable. However, there's also a greater possibility of a setup man taking over as closer during the season.
1 Edwin Diaz NYM
2 Emmanuel Clase Cle
3 Josh Hader SD
4 Ryan Pressly Hou
5 Jordan Romano Tor
6 Raisel Iglesias Atl
7 Ryan Helsley StL
8 Felix Bautista Bal
9 Devin Williams Mil
10 Camilo Doval SF
11 Kenley Jansen Bos
12 Clay Holmes NYY
13 Alexis Diaz Cin
14 David Bednar Pit
15 Jhoan Duran Min
16 Andres Muñoz Sea
17 Pete Fairbanks TB
18 Scott Barlow KC
19 Seranthony Dominguez Phi
20 Paul Sewald Sea
21 Jose Leclerc Tex
22 Dylan Floro Mia
23 Evan Phillips LAD
24 Daniel Bard Col
25 Alex Lange Det
26 Craig Kimbrel Phi
27 Jorge Lopez Min
28 Kendall Graveman CWS
29 Giovanny Gallegos StL
30 Jason Adam TB
31 Taylor Rogers SF
32 Kyle Finnegan Was
33 Brandon Hughes ChC
34 James Karinchak Cle
35 Trevor May Oak
Relief pitcher rankings: Lock-down closers are an endangered species
