Ultimate Gift: An Ultra-Rare Rolex ‘Paul Newman’ Daytona—Without All the Auction Fuss

From the personal vault of Paul Altieri, owner of Bob’s Watches, one of the largest pre-owned dealers of Rolex in the U.S., comes a rare opportunity for a Robb Report reader to purchase a Rolex Ref. 6241 “Paul Newman” Daytona—without having to wield an auction paddle and, therefore, without any premiums. Altieri has never listed this watch before. “The Rolex Paul Newman Daytona is without a doubt the most iconic watch ever made. It’s the grail watch on every collector’s vintage wish list (or it should be),” he says. “And the 6241 also happens to be my favorite model.”

Rolex Ref. 6241 “Paul Newman” Daytona

That’s not hyperbole from the current owner. The reference 6241 continues to be one of the most highly coveted watches from the Crown, produced from 1966 to 1969 with approximately 3,000 made—only a fraction of which came with the “Paul Newman” dial made famous by the late actor. It is distinguished by the black acrylic markings on the bezel, pump ushers, and a white dial with sunken black sub-registers and an outer minute track with red markers to match the red “Daytona” moniker on the dial. The lollipop-shaped hash marks in the sub-registers are also a signature of the “Paul Newman” Ref. 6241.

More from Robb Report

Rolex Ref. 6241 “Paul Newman” Daytona

The watch came in either a black or white dial, with the white dial being the more sought-after version. This particular model dated to 1969 and is said to be in excellent and original condition. $350,000, available now through May 11.

Email giftguide@robbreport.com for more details.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.