15 Gracious Gifts Virgos Will Cherish

We're all still stuck on what feels like day 13413871 of quarantine and yet,
somehow, we've already blown through summer AND Leo season. But, it's not all bad news because when one Zodiac sign closes another opens — and folks: the palate-cleansing dawn of Virgo is upon us, bringing with it a dose of cozy fall vibes. In celebration, we called up Lisa Stardust to pick her brilliant astrologist's brain on the best buys for this calm and collected sign. Although a positively optimistic sign, Virgos can still be tricky to shop for due to their competitive gifting nature — I would know, as a Virgo possessing what my friends describe as Guitar-Hero-expert gifting abilities. "Virgos will prefer simplistic and practical gifts over extravagant indulgences," Stardust explains. "When purchasing a gift for them, keep in mind that they like to meld style and earthiness together with a touch of vintage feels." Another thing to keep in mind? Don't underestimate the impact of a small but thoughtful prezzie: "They want to be inspired by a gift and cherish it every day," Stardust adds. As the "masterful helpers" of the zodiac, a birthday present can be a great way to allow Virgos a moment of self-care – — a little something we could all use in amidst a currently super-charged climate. Whether it's the perfect home décor objet or luxurious skincare essential, we've rounded up 15 presents that any Virgo would cherish. (I know because I am one!) At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Harry Potter Mini Puzzle Collector's Set
During quarantine, a whimsical puzzle (or seven!) is bound to keep any Hogwarts-loving Virgo busy while at home.
New York Puzzle Company
Harry Potter Mini Puzzle Collector's Set, $, available at
Barnes & Noble More Society6 Soft Shapes I Coaster
Coasters: the ultimate sign of adulthood, amirite? "Not only will a set of coasters help Virgo avoid ring stains, but it is perfect to enrich their fascination and love of nature," Stardust says.
Society6
Soft Shapes I Coaster, $, available at
Society6 More Moleskine Book Journal
A book for chronicling the books you've read — it's definitely a little meta, and you
bet
that appeals to the Virgo sensibility. "A chic journal is an amazing gift for analytical Virgo, who lives for expressing themselves through the written word," Stardust says.
Moleskine
Book Journal, $, available at
Amazon More Flower Waves, Mountain, Cloud Vase
"A vase with beautiful bright flowers is always a nice gift for the earth sign that falls at the end of summer," Stardust says. Enter, this R29-editor favorite from Etsy.
LightshadowArt
Flower, Waves, Mountain, cloud Vase, Sample Design, $, available at
Etsy More Story continues Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Even if you're not out and about, a little fragrance can go a long way to transform your mood. "An earthy perfume will seduce their senses while transmuting them to a pleasurable dimension and state of mind," Stardust explains.
Jo Malone London
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, $, available at
Sephora More Nails Inc. Keep It Tonal Nail Polish Set
Over the course of quarantine, you've probably gotten pretty damn good at doing your nails — not to mention, all over trends like the whole color-on-each-nail thing. "Virgos don’t like over-the-top manicures," Stardust says. "This muted nail polish set is not only ideal for their color palette of choice but also perfect for the last days of summer." (P.S. I own this set, and can confirm it is everything.)
Nails Inc.
Keep It Tonal Nail Polish Set, $, available at
Sephora More Half Baked Harvest Cookbook: Recipes from My Barn in the Mountains
If you're anything like me, you've traded in epic meal-prepping for next-level home-cooked dishes. "A cookbook is the perfect gift for Virgo, who loves to create healthy and flavorful meals," Stardust says.
Tieghan Gerard
Half Baked Harvest Cookbook: Recipes from My Barn in the Mountains, $, available at
Amazon More Lesse Bioactive Face Mask
"Cleanliness is next to godliness — which is a sentiment Virgos have a rep for understanding far too well," Stardust explains. "Virgos will flip over a restorative face mask to boost their beauty routine." This luxurious, consciously-created mask from Lesse is the ultimate "less is more" moment.
Lesse
Bioactive Face Mask, $, available at
Saks Fifth Avenue More Lelo Gigi 2
Appeal to Virgo's "kinky and freaky side" with a super-sleek G-spot vibe that will definitely be appreciated by the at-times uptight sign.
LELO
GIGI 2, $, available at
LELO More RBT Waiter's Corkscrew
Who doesn't appreciate a nice glass of wine? According to Stardust, a fancy bottle opener is just the kind of gift that Virgos will enjoy every time they enjoy a bottle during an at-home happy hour on the fire escape.
RBT
Waiter's Corkscrew, $, available at
Verishop More Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask - Day Spa
"As we know, Virgos work extra hard and at times, too much — which means they’ll need the ultimate sleep experience," Stardust explains. "A chic sleeping mask will be perfect for having amazing shut-eye and sweet dreams."
Slip
pure silk sleep mask - Day Spa, $, available at
DermStore More Nécessaire The Body Wash
Classic, refined, and positively chic — yes, apt words to describe tastemaker Virgo, but also this elevated body wash from Nécessaire.
Nécessaire
The Body Wash, $, available at
Sephora More Modern Sprout Smoked Glass Garden Grow Kit
What do sourdough, Dalgona coffee, and cloud bread all have in common? In addition to being delicious, they all blew TF up during quarantine — and gardening is poised to join the elite crew of at-home pastimes. Get your Virgo friends started with this hydroponic (grown in water, not soil) plant kit.
Modern Sprout
Smoked Glass Garden Grow Kit, $, available at
Food52 More Luminary Podcast Subscription
Whether it's obsessing over the latest true crime rabbit hole or staying up-to-date with current events, Virgos love a good podcast. If your logical friend has already exhausted Apple's library of pods, then consider gifting a subscription for original shows from comedians, investigative journalists, and much more.
Roxane Gay and Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom
Here To Slay, $, available at
Luminary More Alfred Tea Room Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set
"Virgos can also be very health conscious as they are very sensitive to what's happening in their body," Walker says. A beautiful tea set with ceremonial-grade matcha is perfect to enhance their inherent sense of calm and rationality.
Alfred Tea Room
Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set, $, available at
Urban Outfitters More
"Virgos love to write, so what's a better treat than sending a handwritten letter to your Virgo bestie, or even gifting stationery for them?" Stardust suggests.
Paper Source
Crushed Silver Stationery Set, $, available at
Paper Source More
Supernal (which means relating to the sky)'s clean Cosmic Glow Oil is made with blue tansy oil, roman chamomile, vitamin C and omegas 3, 6, and 9 — perfect for Earth signs like Virgo.
Supernal
Cosmic Glow Oil, $, available at
Credo More
"They also pay attention to their skin, so a great gift would be facial or a gift bag with Mario Badescu products," says tarot reader and wellness coach
Caitlin McGarry
.
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu Mini Must-Haves Rose Edition Set, $, available at
Urban Outfitters More
Sometimes, the best gifts are free, right? Give your Virgo friend the gift of a better commute with a great podcast rec. "Ghost of a Podcast by Jessica Lanyadoo will get Virgos' analytical mind thinking about self-care, politics, and mysticism," recommends Stardust.
More
"People tend to think Virgos are 'goody-goodies' — they aren’t," Stardust says. "Their wild side may be lesser known, but prominent in their Mercurial shenanigans, so don’t hesitate in buying them a sex toy."
Dame Products
Pom Flexible Vibrator, $, available at
Dame Products More
A certain bookish sensibility isn't uncommon in Virgos, and there's no better way to channel cozy library moments (minus the final exam cram study sessions) with a chic candle scented with notes of stone fruits, dry florals, warm vanilla, and rich leather. Plus, the minimal votive design is guaranteed to make any Virgo's heart skip a beat.
Byredo
Bibliotheque Candle, $, available at
Violet Grey More
It's no secret that Virgos love organization, and a chic brass makeup and brush holder is the best way to ensure that tools and cosmetics are where they're supposed to be.
Anthropologie
Faceted Vanity Organizer, $, available at
Anthropologie More
"When gift shopping for Virgos, keep in mind that they’re careful planners who like to spend their time investing in their mind and body," says Kesaine Walker. "Anything practical that can help them on their journey to mastery, and make them look good while doing it, will surely win them over."
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet, $, available at
Dagne Dover More
"Virgos love wearing a simple lipgloss to highlight their lips," Stardust says. "This crystallized lipgloss from Smashbox x The Hoodwitch is the ideal texture and colors for Virgo's palette."
Smashbox
Smashbox Crystalized Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss, $, available at
Ulta Beauty More
"Misconceptions about shopping for a Virgo would be that they come across as innocent," adds McGarry. "They like to have lingerie bought for them too."
Lively
The Long-Lined Lace Bralette, $, available at
Lively More
Perfectionist Virgo would sooner hide away in their apartment that be spotted with a chipped manicure. Okay, we're exaggerating, but a chic nail polish like Essie's fan-favorite Mademoiselle, a milky pale pink is sure to delight any beauty-obsessed Virgo.
Essie
Nail Polish, $, available at
Ulta Beauty More
"Virgos are great at planning, organizing, and paying attention to the details as they tend to be perfectionists," astrologer
Kesaine Walker
adds. Whether in school or busy with a 9-to-5, a cute-yet-functional planner like Ban.do's allows Virgos to plan out their weeks to a T, as is their natural order.
ban.do
I Am Very Busy 17-Month Academic Planner, $, available at
ban.do More
As strong communicators, anything monogrammed immediately piques Virgo's interest. Make their space feel all their own with whimsical wall décor in their initials.
Anthropologie
Monogram Nails, $, available at
Anthropologie More
There's nothing more pragmatic or proactive than preventing sun damage before a sunburn strikes, and Virgos know it. Replenish your friend's sunscreen (because, let's be honest, we know they're already using one) with a luxe, invisible formula like Supergoop's that doubles as a makeup primer.
Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $, available at
DermStore More
"They are earth signs, so any plants for the home would be pleasantly received," explains McGarry.
World Market
Brass Geo Terrarium, $, available at
World Market More
"Virgos have a casually sexy fashion sense," says Caitlin McGarry. "They love good quality, neutral colored pieces like a trench coat for the fall."
Everlane
The Drape Trench Coat , $, available at
Everlane More
"Having a sacred and pure living space is important to Virgos, which is why hummingbird sage from The Hoodwitch is a divine treat to cleanse the home and awaken their earthy flavors," says Stardust.
The Hood Witch
White Sage & Eucalyptus, $, available at
The Hood Witch More
"Known as the sign of communication, Virgos love to have their iPhones on standby," Stardust explains. "Buying an iPhone for your Virgo pal may be pricy, but why not get them a cool case? They will be extremely happy with this amazing treat."
P.F. Candle Co.
Moonrise Sunset Candle, $, available at
P.F. Candle Co. More
"Virgos love simplicity, but, they also love color," says Stardust. "Buy them something that doesn’t take up too much space or cause clutter — and make sure it’s bright."
Anthropologie
Kantha-Stitched Velvet Quilt, $, available at
Anthropologie More
While an astro expert's guide to relationships is a great gift for any sign, Stardust says that it's of particular benefit to deeply critical Virgos. "This book is great for Virgo season because it will give people another perspective and help Virgo’s analytical mind," she says. "It will also help Virgos be less neurotic about dating and friendships."
Annabel Gat
The Astrology of Love & Sex, $, available at
Amazon More Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? Your Horoscope This Week Zodiac Jewelry That Radiates Spiritual Energy Best Sex Toys for Your Astrology Sign