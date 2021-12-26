The Ultimate Gen Z Book Guide For Surviving 2022

It's very nearly a new year but not necessarily a new us because at the end of the day – during a period of landmark uncertainty – it's okay to admit we're all going at a snail's pace, just trying to stay afloat.



It can be easy to feel unmotivated but there are several things we can do to push forward in baby steps (avoiding nihilistic memes that joke "2022 sounds like 2020 two" is probably a good place to start). An engrossing book at the beginning of a new year can be a bite-size, unthreatening source of growth as well as an opportunity to dip our toes into something new and mind-expanding.



From lessons about love and heartbreak from a fresh perspective to tips on how to manage stress and build resilience in a new year, or the must-read on social media right now, here is the ultimate list of books for Gen Z to survive 2022…

On travel

Wanderess: The Unearth Women Guide to Traveling Smart, Safe, and Solo by Nikki Vargas and Elise Fitzsimmons (1st February 2022)



Travel might seem off the cards at the moment but there's no time like the present to dream of better days ahead and far, far away. This guide, at the intersection of feminism and travel, is a comprehensive resource which also includes advice for specific communities: women of colour, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and expecting or new mums.



On social issues

Tenants: The People on the Frontline of Britain's Housing Emergency by Vicky Spratt (12th May 2022)



Evictions, mass homelessness and dilapidated homes. Through moving firsthand accounts of lives destroyed by the renting trap, journalist (and our very own Features Editor!) Vicky Spratt explores the housing crisis devastating our health, communities and political landscape.



On heartbreak

Notes on Heartbreak by Annie Lord (23rd June 2022)



For anyone who's ever nursed a broken heart, this refreshing take from the columnist Annie Lord is a love story told in reverse, starting with a brutal break-up. Expect relatable tales of getting ghosted, rebound sex, ill-advised nudes and stalking your ex's new partner on social media. We've all been there.



On work

Prep, Push, Pivot: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women by Octavia Goredema (8th March 2022)



Most of us will be feeling pretty exhausted right about now, maybe even unmotivated as we've made the pivot from working from home/living at work. This insightful book from renowned career coach Octavia Goredema is all about boosting women of colour in whatever stage they're at with their careers: dealing with job loss, searching for a new job, looking to overhaul their career or return after time out.



On social media

Disconnected: How to Stay Human in an Online World by Emma Gannon (13th January 2022)



Lockdown after lockdown, endless Zoom meetings and reduced physical contact – there's no doubt that we are more dependent on the internet than ever before. But has it lost its humanity and that sense of real connection? This book explores all of it and more, providing tips for those who might feel a little out of sorts online right now.



On mental health

Stressilient: How to Beat Stress and Build Resilience by Dr Sam Akbar (12th May 2022)



It pretty much does what it says on the tin. We all hate to hear it but we're going through unprecedented times right now and the toll on our mental health is catastrophic. Put together by a clinical psychologist, this is the perfect guide to dip into to help manage stress with practical, straightforward advice for women who are overwhelmed, overworked and exhausted.



On fitness

Let's Get Physical: How Women Discovered Exercise and Reshaped the World by Danielle Friedman



You'll recognise the author as the writer behind The Cut's viral article on the secret sexual history of the barre workout. Now she's back with this comprehensive untold history of women's exercise culture, from jazzercise to Jane Fonda. For anyone looking to learn something new and discover how, through late 20th century feminism, women discovered the joy of physical strength and competence.



On dating

Block, Delete, Move On: It's Not You, It's Them by LalalaLetMeExplain (10th February 2022)



Times have changed (thankfully), as has literature on modern dating. This provocative book from anonymous Instagram relationship sensation @lalalaletmeexplain delves into the messiness of sex and dating while refusing to shy away from the slightly more embarrassing/stickier topics.



On climate change

Buyer Beware: How to Buy Better, Consume Less and Start Creating Real Environmental Change by Sian Conway-Wood (17th February 2022)



Climate change has never been more pertinent as we see the world reacting around us. Yet every week our recycling bins overflow and a slew of brands push eco-friendly products upon us. Enter Sian Conway-Wood – the founder of #EthicalHour, an online support network for people who want to live and work more ethically – with her guide to holding corporations accountable and implementing real systemic change.



On disability

Poor Little Sick Girls: A love letter to unacceptable women by Ione Gamble (26th May 2022)



Diagnosed with an incurable illness two weeks after her 19th birthday, adulthood for Ione meant hospital trips, medication and vomiting in public. Using her experience with disability, this book explores the pressures and the empowerment that can be found in living as a chronically ill, overweight and 'unacceptable' woman in this particular cultural moment.



On sex

Anonymous Sex by Hillary Jordan and Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan (1st February 2022)



In a time of fractured human connection and the rise of social media, there's probably never been a more confusing moment to navigate sex. The best way to deal with it? Escapism. Anonymous winners of the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Prize, Women's Prize for Fiction and more come together for this scintillating collection of erotic stories. Think revenge sex, funny sex, tortured sex, fairytale sex – even afterlife sex.



On the female experience

Send Nudes by Saba Sams (20th January 2022)



Girlhood, womanhood and everything in between. Ten glorious stories – set in clubs at closing time, pub toilets, sweaty music festivals and hazy beach holidays – of young, feral women who are navigating the complexities of growing up, friendships and truly living in their own bodies.



