‘Ultimate Fighter’ Season 31 finals targeted for UFC 292 in Boston

“The Ultimate Fighter, Season 31” finishes airing Aug. 15 and the finals now are expected to take place four days later.

UFC 292, a pay-per-view event scheduled for Aug. 19 at TD Garden in Boston, is expected to include the reality series’ bantamweight and lightweight finals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Three people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans recently informed MMA Junkie of the targeted date and location for the “TUF 31” finals, but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

The current season is coached by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler and has a prospect vs. veterans theme. It will air its fifth episode Tuesday on ESPN/ESPN+. Through the first four episode, the vets (Team Chandler) have a 4-0 lead on the prospects.

#TUF31 is scheduled to air its final episode Aug. 15. Multiple sources tell me the current plan is for the finale bouts (lightweight and bantamweight) to take place four days later on Aug. 19 at #UFC292 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/QYjda5xIfG — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 23, 2023

The remaining fighters in the competition are Cody Gibson, Timur Valiev, Hunter Azure, Rico DiSciullo, Carlos Vera, Brad Katona, Roosevelt Roberts, Lee Hammond, Kurt Holobaugh, Jason Knight, Landon Quinones and Austin Hubbard.

Nate Jennerman, Mando Gutierrez, Aaron McKenzie and Trevor Wells have been eliminated so far.

The current UFC 292 lineup includes:

Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – for bantamweight title

Champion Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – for women’s strawweight title

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera

Rob Font vs. Song Yadong

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman

Mario Bautista vs. Cody Garbrandt

TBA vs. TBA – “TUF 31” lightweight final

TBA vs. TBA – “TUF 31” bantamweight final

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie