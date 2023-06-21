‘The Ultimate Fighter 31: McGregor vs. Chandler’ Episode 4 recap: Drawn-out negotiating, fight finally scheduled

“The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler” returned Tuesday for Episode 4 and featured a fight that was canceled earlier in the season due to a cold sore.

On Episode 4, the matchup between Trevor Wells and Timur Valiev finally happens after a disagreement and negotiations between coaches from each team pertaining to the weight class.

The season runs from May 30 to Aug. 15 with the live finale expected for later this year. The promotion also intends for coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to square off in the months that follow the conclusion of the season.

Scroll below for a recap of Episode 4 and make sure to check out an exclusive insider look from “TUF 31” cast member Kurt Holobaugh, who will peel back the curtain on MMA Junkie the morning after each episode airs.

Weight proposals

After Trevor Wells vs. Timur Valiev was canceled due to Wells’ cold sore, the bout was rescheduled. UFC president Dana White left it up to the teams to negotiate a weight class for the matchup, as both fighters had already cut and made weight days prior.

Michael Chandler proposed moving the bantamweight fight to featherweight. Conor McGregor and his coaches wanted the original weight class, as they thought their fighter, Wells, would have an easier cut than Valiev.

McGregor brings in 'Wonderboy'

Stephen Thompson showed up at “Team McGregor” practice to assist the prospects in their ongoing preparations. He walked the team through some timing and footwork drills and shed some light on how he decides when to be explosive in fights.

“‘Wonderboy’ is one of the best distance practitioners in the game,” McGregor said, of Thompson. “He’s a phenomenal athlete, a phenomenal technician.”

Negotiations go nowhere

McGregor is no-shows a scheduled weight negotiation, but sends coach Julian Darby in place. Darby arrives at the UFC Apex to discuss the situation with Chandler and his assistant coaches, Ryan Bader and Jason Strout.

Darby relays McGregor’s request of a 135-pound fight, which is immediately rejected by Chandler, who counters with 144 pounds.

“Should I really be concerned about giving a deal?” Chandler said. “It wasn’t our guy who had to pull out of the fight. I’m not trying to punish anybody here. Both guys already made weight. They’ve had the same amount of time to now get up and rehydrate to whatever.”

Chandler remains firm with 144, to which Darby cordially tells him 135. The two go back-and-forth several times with no agreement reached.

Dana White makes final ruling

White calls Chandler with an offer from McGregor, who agreed to do a catchweight of 142 pounds.

Chandler accepts.

The fight: Trevor Wells vs. Timur Valiev

Weight: Bantamweight

Round: Quarterfinal

Team McGregor fighter: Timur Valiev (18-3)

Team Chandler fighter: Timur Valiev (8-3)

Result: Timur Valiev def. Trevor Wells via unanimous decision

After the two fighters trade kicks, Wells gets aggressive with his striking. After Wells lands a solid punch, Valiev ties him up and gets him halfway down. As Wells rises up against the cage, Valiev backpacks him. Valiev works for a rear-naked choke but Wells avoids long enough for his opponent to fall off. Back separated, Wells lands a nice jab and eats an overhand right. Valiev drills Wells low and receives additional coaching from the roaming McGregor.

The action resumes and Valiev shoots for a takedown. They hit the mat but Wells pops up. Valiev continues driving through, but Wells evades. Valiev lands a body kick to end the round.

In Round 2, Wells once again comes out aggressive. Valiev peppers him with kicks. Wells shoots for a takedown. Valiev briefly goes down but pops up along the fence. Wells clinches into the fence, then separates. Wells lands a hard outside low kick. Valiev opens up with his striking, landing a variety of strikes. Valiev ducks under a Wells attack and slams his opponent to the canvas.

Initially in side control, Wells shifts Valiev into half guard. Valiev threatens a guillotine choke to hop briefly into mount. Wells returns him to half guard. Valiev lands ground-and-pound but struggles to create space between himself and his opponent. Wells cannot get up. Valiev slowly pounds away and mounts Valiev. In mount, Valiev postures up and rains down ground-and-pound. Wells is busted but muscles his way out of mount and briefly gains top position. Valiev stands up and they separate. Both men are tired and slowed, but continue to attempt offense. Wells lands a few punches before Valiev lands one. The round ends.

Both McGregor and Chandler indicate they think a third round might be coming – but it doesn’t. Valiev is declared the winner.

The score: Team Chandler (4), Team McGregor (0)

Next week's fight

On Episode 5, bantamweights Brad Katona and Carlos Vera square off, as Team McGregor seeks its first victory.

Previous episode recaps

