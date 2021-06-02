‘The Ultimate Fighter 29,’ Episode 1 highlights

The UFC’s storied series “The Ultimate Fighter” returned from a three-year hiatus for its 29th season on Tuesday night.

The reality show has produced a host of fighters who went on to become champions, Hall of Famers, and perennial top contenders. Not to mention, the long history of memorable moments from incidents that occurred inside the fighter house as well.

This season, teams consisting of bantamweight and middleweight fighters are coached by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title challenger Brian Ortega.

Highlights from the first episode are below.

New training grounds for a new era

UFC president Dana White emphasized his excitement to begin this chapter of "TUF" inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "This facility we're in was built and designed for fighting," White said. These fighters are the first "TUF" competitors to experience the tournament with the new training facilities. "We spared no expense to make sure that these guys have the best equipment, all of the top-of-the-line stuff they're gonna need to succeed."

Contrasting coaching styles

During the evaluation phase before picking teams, both coaches had the opportunity to watch the fighters work through various training methods. In what was the first glimpse of different approaches between the two, Ortega looked for how the fighters performed in various situations while Volkanovski mentioned he was looking out for who would be a good training partner. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1399880182106935296 "We're looking for more than just athletes," the champ said. "Are they coachable?" Ortega and his coaches asked the fighters directly, "Which team do you want to be on?" According to Ortega, some of the competitors expressed they did not want to be on Volkanovski's team.

Teams are picked

The most important part of the first episode was team selection. A coin toss would determine which coach would make the first fighter pick or create the first fight between competitors. White flipped a coin and Volkanovski won the toss, opting to make the first fighter selection. The first pick of Season 29 was bantamweight Mitch Raposo.

Team Volkanovski

Team Volkanovski, which will wear blue and yellow team colors, is below, in order of selection.

Team Ortega

Team Ortega, which will wear black and light blue team colors, is below, in order of selection.

The first fight

Losing the coin toss, Ortega was granted the ability to select the first fight. He chose to start the season off with middleweights, pitting Team Ortega's Andre Petroski against Team Volkanovski's Aaron Phillips. Both fighters weighed in at 186 pounds for their bout. Per the rules of the show, each fight is scheduled for two five-minute rounds, with the possibility of a third round in the event of a draw. The majority of the first round was spent on the feet with both fighters patiently looking for their openings for strikes. With about 90 seconds remaining in the first round, Petroski secured a takedown, leaning on his strengths as a wrestler. Petroski worked to improve his position from side control while looking to lock in a submission. At 4:42 in the first round, Phillips tapped out due to a mounted arm-in guillotine choke, giving Petroski and Team Ortega the first win of the season.

The second fight

Since Volkanovski chose the first fighters in both weight classes, Ortega will also choose the first bantamweight fight, which will take place on the second episode. Ortega selected his fighter, Liudvik Sholinian, to face the first overall pick, Mitch Raposo.

