Ultimate fall festival guide: 15+ events in the Charlotte area to check out

After another hot and humid Carolina summer, it’s finally time for fall, which means another season of pumpkin-flavored treats, football and festivals.

From food festivals to film festivals, there are a variety of events to check out this time of year in the Charlotte area.

Here’s a list of some popular festivals to add to your calendar as you kick off the fall season:

Date: Through Oct. 1

Location: Multiple

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Celebrate and support local arts at this year’s Charlotte International Arts Festival. Over two weeks, Blumenthal Performing Arts will host 170 events, 150 art installations and dozens of performances in both uptown and Ballantyne, along with the Latin American Festival and Festival of India.

The Latin American Festival returns for its 33rd year, and has partnered with Blumenthal Performing Arts to be part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

Date: Sept. 24

Location: Stumptown Park, 120 S Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105

Time: 12-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Experience a taste of Italy in the Carolinas at Ciao Italia Matthews. Enjoy traditional Italian food, wine and dessert along with cooking demonstrations, live music and performances.

Date: Through Oct. 29 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Location: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for The Great Pumpkin Fest and 7 p.m. to close for Scarowinds

Cost: $44.99+

Get in the spooky spirit at Carowinds’ Great Pumpkin Fest. In honor of the fall season, the amusement park will offer family-friendly Halloween activities and games, a costume contest, dance parties and more. Then stick around for a night of thrills as the park transforms into Scarowinds with haunted mazes, scare zones and live entertainment.

Carowinds visitors in a haunted maze, part of the Scarowinds event.

Date: Sept. 22-25

Location: The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten, 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Head over to Charlotte’s oldest brewery for the city’s original version of Oktoberfest festival, Mecktoberfest. For two weekends in a row, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten will be offering traditional German fare, activities, drinks and more.

OMB’s annual Mecktoberfest takes place Sept. 22-25.

Date: Sept. 21

Location: Embrace Sculpture, 6697 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Go back in time and party like it’s the 80’s at MoRA’s Fall Fest. Dress up in your favorite, funky fits to enjoy live music from Kids in America, games, food, arts vendors and more.

Date: Sept. 22-24

Location: Freedom Park, 1908 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Time: Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The 59th annual Festival in the Park will be back at Freedom Park with 180 artists and craft exhibitors and nearly 1,000 entertainers. The three-day event is free and open to guests of all ages.

More than 200 artists will set up around Freedom Park lake for Festival in the Park.

Date: Sept. 22-Oct. 8 (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays)

Location: Gilde Brewery, 3530 Dewitt Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217

Time: 2-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Raise a glass and check out Oktoberfest at Gilde Brewery. The local spot will be hosting its own authentic German festival experience with live music and events every weekend.

Date: Sept. 23

Location: Truist Field, 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Cost: $20; kids 8 and under are free

The Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas is back again this year in uptown. The second annual event, held at Truist Field, will have food, crafts, live music and a fireworks show to end the night.

Date: Sept. 23

Location: UNC Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28223

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The International Festival at UNC Charlotte is open to students, faculty and the public. Experience cultures from over 50 nations with food, art, crafts and more from countries around the world.

Date: Sept. 23

Location: Huntersville Athletic Park, 11720 Verhoeff Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate 150 years of the town of Huntersville at the Huntersville Hay Days event. The family-friendly festival will feature rides, carnival games, live music, food trucks and more.

Date: Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Location: The Independent Picture House, 4237 Raleigh St, Charlotte, NC 28213

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Check out the Charlotte Film Festival and catch the work of emerging filmmakers from all over the country. There’s a full lineup of animated shorts, documentary features, special presentations and more. If you want to go, tickets can be purchased online.

Date: Sept. 30-Nov. 19 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Location: 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Travel back in time and watch history come alive at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Experience comedy and theater, food, arts and crafts, games and rides at the 25-acre outdoor, open air village.

Knights battle in a joust three times daily in the Carolina Renaissance Festival’s tournament arena.

Date: Sept. 30

Location: Downtown Concord

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Concord International Festival is coming to the downtown area with food, music and arts from countries all over the world. Spend the day enjoying international dishes, crafts from local vendors and a full lineup of live performances.

Date: Sept. 30

Location: Camp North End, Ford Building, 1774 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 12-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Charlotte Vegfest, held at Camp North End, is an event supporting local vegan and vegan-friendly businesses. Stop by the free event and check out over 150 vendors, food trucks, live music, speakers, vegan cooking demonstrations and more.

Date: Sept. 30

Location: Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Time: 12-6

Cost: Varies

Sip and stroll through the Wine & Food Festival in SouthPark with hundreds of local, national and international wines, along with beers and spirits. General admission will be from 1-6 p.m. but if you want to enjoy the fun an hour early, you can buy a VIP ticket for exclusive sampling, souvenirs and more.

Date: Oct. 4-8

Location: Multiple

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

The annual BayHaven Food & Wine Festival is back again this year to highlight and celebrate local Black culinary experts in the community. Enjoy food, drinks and more from Black-owned restaurants throughout the Charlotte area and the region during the five-day event.

The first Bay Haven Food & Wine Festival drew more than 2,000 attendees to Camp North End.

Date: Oct. 7

Location: Cain Park, 21336 Catawba Ave. Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The town of Cornelius is hosting the first ever Cornelius Festival of Cultures this season. Learn about and celebrate the cultures of those in the community with art and craft vendors, food, live performances and more.

Date: Oct. 7

Location: Curtin Farms, 407 N Paraham Rd, Clover, SC 29710

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $10, $5 for 9 and under, Free for 2 and under

The Curtin Farms Fest is a family friendly fall festival with over 70 local artisans and craftsmen, live music, craft beer, local food and live demonstrations. The farm’s event is open to guests of all ages.

Date: Oct. 7

Location: Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N White St, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Break out your ‘90s clothes and grab your pup for a trip to the DogGone Good Time Festival. The ‘90s-themed event, hosted by the Humane Society of York County, will feature local vendors, live music, games for pets and families and food trucks.

This year’s DogGone Good Time Festival will have food trucks, vendors, games and more.

Date: Oct. 7

Location: Tryon Street, uptown Charlotte

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the largest Hispanic heritage event in Charlotte. The 11th annual event will highlight the culture and diversity of Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico and several other Latin American countries.

The Hola Charlotte Festival celebrates Latino culture and features performances by several local Latino artists.

Date: Oct. 7

Location: Truist Field, 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Kick off the fall season at Mecklenburg Oktoberfest at Truist Field. From the team behind the Taste of Charlotte Festival, this fall event will feature food, local craft beer, live music, family activities and more.

Date: Oct. 14

Location: Catawba Park, 2351 New Gray Rock Rd, Tega Cay, SC 29708

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The City of Tega Cay is hosting Catawba Fest, a family-friendly fall festival in Catawba Park. There will be an arts and crafts show, eating contest, live music and more.

Date: Oct. 14

Location: Bailey Road Park, 11536 Bailey Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy Oktoberfest Lake Norman style. Check out the 11th annual Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival and enjoy live music, beer from local breweries, food trucks, games and more.

Date: Oct. 14

Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grab your friends and family for a day of fall fun at Optimist Hall. Stop by the local food hall for live music, games and festive fall bites from restaurants onsite.

Date: Oct. 14

Location: Jetton St, Davidson, NC 28036

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Treat yourself to bites from local restaurants at A Taste of Davidson. Stroll through the event and sample the most popular menu items from local spots for a small fee at each. Admission is free, but menu prices vary.

Date: Oct. 20-29

Location: Multiple

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Celebrate the city’s beer scene and drink your way through Charlotte Craft Beer Week. Throughout the nine day event, there will be neighborhood brewery crawls, competitions and other local events.

Date: Oct. 21

Location: Davidson Town Green, 119 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Check out local artists at the Davidson Fall Art Festival on the Town Green. There will be 40 artists from the area displaying and selling their work, along with live music.

Date: Oct. 21

Location: Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N White St, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spend a fall-filled evening with your family and friends at the Fort Mill Fall Festival. There will be live music, vendors, contests, giveaways and food trucks at the free event.

