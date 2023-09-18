Ultimate fall festival guide: 15+ events in the Charlotte area to check out
After another hot and humid Carolina summer, it’s finally time for fall, which means another season of pumpkin-flavored treats, football and festivals.
From food festivals to film festivals, there are a variety of events to check out this time of year in the Charlotte area.
Here’s a list of some popular festivals to add to your calendar as you kick off the fall season:
Charlotte International Arts Festival
Date: Through Oct. 1
Location: Multiple
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Celebrate and support local arts at this year’s Charlotte International Arts Festival. Over two weeks, Blumenthal Performing Arts will host 170 events, 150 art installations and dozens of performances in both uptown and Ballantyne, along with the Latin American Festival and Festival of India.
[RELATED: Charlotte International Arts Festival returns, with an emphasis on local diversity]
Ciao Italia Matthews
Date: Sept. 24
Location: Stumptown Park, 120 S Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105
Time: 12-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Experience a taste of Italy in the Carolinas at Ciao Italia Matthews. Enjoy traditional Italian food, wine and dessert along with cooking demonstrations, live music and performances.
The Great Pumpkin Fest and Scarowinds
Date: Through Oct. 29 (Saturdays and Sundays)
Location: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for The Great Pumpkin Fest and 7 p.m. to close for Scarowinds
Cost: $44.99+
Get in the spooky spirit at Carowinds’ Great Pumpkin Fest. In honor of the fall season, the amusement park will offer family-friendly Halloween activities and games, a costume contest, dance parties and more. Then stick around for a night of thrills as the park transforms into Scarowinds with haunted mazes, scare zones and live entertainment.
Mecktoberfest
Date: Sept. 22-25
Location: The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten, 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Head over to Charlotte’s oldest brewery for the city’s original version of Oktoberfest festival, Mecktoberfest. For two weekends in a row, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten will be offering traditional German fare, activities, drinks and more.
[READ NEXT: Prost! Celebrate Oktoberfest like the Germans do at these Charlotte-area breweries]
MoRA’s Fall Fest
Date: Sept. 21
Location: Embrace Sculpture, 6697 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Go back in time and party like it’s the 80’s at MoRA’s Fall Fest. Dress up in your favorite, funky fits to enjoy live music from Kids in America, games, food, arts vendors and more.
Festival in the Park
Date: Sept. 22-24
Location: Freedom Park, 1908 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Time: Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
The 59th annual Festival in the Park will be back at Freedom Park with 180 artists and craft exhibitors and nearly 1,000 entertainers. The three-day event is free and open to guests of all ages.
Oktoberfest at Gilde Brewery
Date: Sept. 22-Oct. 8 (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays)
Location: Gilde Brewery, 3530 Dewitt Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217
Time: 2-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Raise a glass and check out Oktoberfest at Gilde Brewery. The local spot will be hosting its own authentic German festival experience with live music and events every weekend.
Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas
Date: Sept. 23
Location: Truist Field, 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $20; kids 8 and under are free
The Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas is back again this year in uptown. The second annual event, held at Truist Field, will have food, crafts, live music and a fireworks show to end the night.
[READ NEXT: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these festivals, events in Charlotte.]
UNC Charlotte International Festival
Date: Sept. 23
Location: UNC Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28223
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
The International Festival at UNC Charlotte is open to students, faculty and the public. Experience cultures from over 50 nations with food, art, crafts and more from countries around the world.
Huntersville Hay Days
Date: Sept. 23
Location: Huntersville Athletic Park, 11720 Verhoeff Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate 150 years of the town of Huntersville at the Huntersville Hay Days event. The family-friendly festival will feature rides, carnival games, live music, food trucks and more.
Charlotte Film Festival
Date: Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Location: The Independent Picture House, 4237 Raleigh St, Charlotte, NC 28213
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Check out the Charlotte Film Festival and catch the work of emerging filmmakers from all over the country. There’s a full lineup of animated shorts, documentary features, special presentations and more. If you want to go, tickets can be purchased online.
Carolina Renaissance Festival
Date: Sept. 30-Nov. 19 (Saturdays and Sundays)
Location: 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Time: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Cost: $20+
Travel back in time and watch history come alive at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Experience comedy and theater, food, arts and crafts, games and rides at the 25-acre outdoor, open air village.
Concord International Festival
Date: Sept. 30
Location: Downtown Concord
Time: 12-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Concord International Festival is coming to the downtown area with food, music and arts from countries all over the world. Spend the day enjoying international dishes, crafts from local vendors and a full lineup of live performances.
Charlotte Vegfest
Date: Sept. 30
Location: Camp North End, Ford Building, 1774 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, NC 28206
Time: 12-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Charlotte Vegfest, held at Camp North End, is an event supporting local vegan and vegan-friendly businesses. Stop by the free event and check out over 150 vendors, food trucks, live music, speakers, vegan cooking demonstrations and more.
Wine & Food Festival
Date: Sept. 30
Location: Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Time: 12-6
Cost: Varies
Sip and stroll through the Wine & Food Festival in SouthPark with hundreds of local, national and international wines, along with beers and spirits. General admission will be from 1-6 p.m. but if you want to enjoy the fun an hour early, you can buy a VIP ticket for exclusive sampling, souvenirs and more.
BayHaven Food & Wine Fest
Date: Oct. 4-8
Location: Multiple
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
The annual BayHaven Food & Wine Festival is back again this year to highlight and celebrate local Black culinary experts in the community. Enjoy food, drinks and more from Black-owned restaurants throughout the Charlotte area and the region during the five-day event.
Cornelius Festival of Cultures
Date: Oct. 7
Location: Cain Park, 21336 Catawba Ave. Cornelius, NC 28031
Time: 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
The town of Cornelius is hosting the first ever Cornelius Festival of Cultures this season. Learn about and celebrate the cultures of those in the community with art and craft vendors, food, live performances and more.
Curtin Farms Fest
Date: Oct. 7
Location: Curtin Farms, 407 N Paraham Rd, Clover, SC 29710
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $10, $5 for 9 and under, Free for 2 and under
The Curtin Farms Fest is a family friendly fall festival with over 70 local artisans and craftsmen, live music, craft beer, local food and live demonstrations. The farm’s event is open to guests of all ages.
DogGone Good Time Festival
Date: Oct. 7
Location: Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N White St, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Break out your ‘90s clothes and grab your pup for a trip to the DogGone Good Time Festival. The ‘90s-themed event, hosted by the Humane Society of York County, will feature local vendors, live music, games for pets and families and food trucks.
HOLA Charlotte Festival
Date: Oct. 7
Location: Tryon Street, uptown Charlotte
Time: 12-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the largest Hispanic heritage event in Charlotte. The 11th annual event will highlight the culture and diversity of Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico and several other Latin American countries.
Mecklenburg Oktoberfest
Date: Oct. 7
Location: Truist Field, 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Kick off the fall season at Mecklenburg Oktoberfest at Truist Field. From the team behind the Taste of Charlotte Festival, this fall event will feature food, local craft beer, live music, family activities and more.
Catawba Fest
Date: Oct. 14
Location: Catawba Park, 2351 New Gray Rock Rd, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The City of Tega Cay is hosting Catawba Fest, a family-friendly fall festival in Catawba Park. There will be an arts and crafts show, eating contest, live music and more.
Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival
Date: Oct. 14
Location: Bailey Road Park, 11536 Bailey Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031
Time: 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Enjoy Oktoberfest Lake Norman style. Check out the 11th annual Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival and enjoy live music, beer from local breweries, food trucks, games and more.
Optimist Hall Fall Festival
Date: Oct. 14
Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Time: 12-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Grab your friends and family for a day of fall fun at Optimist Hall. Stop by the local food hall for live music, games and festive fall bites from restaurants onsite.
A Taste of Davidson
Date: Oct. 14
Location: Jetton St, Davidson, NC 28036
Time: 5-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Treat yourself to bites from local restaurants at A Taste of Davidson. Stroll through the event and sample the most popular menu items from local spots for a small fee at each. Admission is free, but menu prices vary.
Charlotte Craft Beer Week
Date: Oct. 20-29
Location: Multiple
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Celebrate the city’s beer scene and drink your way through Charlotte Craft Beer Week. Throughout the nine day event, there will be neighborhood brewery crawls, competitions and other local events.
Davidson Fall Art Festival
Date: Oct. 21
Location: Davidson Town Green, 119 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036
Time: 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Check out local artists at the Davidson Fall Art Festival on the Town Green. There will be 40 artists from the area displaying and selling their work, along with live music.
Fort Mill Fall Festival
Date: Oct. 21
Location: Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N White St, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spend a fall-filled evening with your family and friends at the Fort Mill Fall Festival. There will be live music, vendors, contests, giveaways and food trucks at the free event.
Did we miss a fall festival or event? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.