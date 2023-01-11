The ultimate England Test team: Your chance to pick the batsmen

Scyld Berry
·7 min read
Graham Gooch, Joe Root and Jack Hobbs, pictured alongside each other – The ultimate England Test team: your chance to pick the batsmen
Graham Gooch, Joe Root and Jack Hobbs, pictured alongside each other – The ultimate England Test team: your chance to pick the batsmen

The shortlist for our all-time England Test XI has been picked by Scyld Berry, our chief cricket writer. Now we are asking you, the readers, to pick the players who should make the final team, for a match to be played in England. We have divided our nominees into six categories:

  1. Openers (pick two below)

  2. Middle-order batsmen (pick three below)

  3. All-rounders (pick two)

  4. Wicketkeepers (pick one)

  5. Spinners (pick one)

  6. Seamers (pick two)

Players have been selected for the shortlist on the basis of their entire Test careers, rather than one great series, and have been listed below in chronological order. Think we have missed an obvious candidate? Let us know in the comments. Want to justify your selection? Likewise, let us know.

Voting starts on Monday with the openers and middle-order batsmen. Come back on Tuesday to vote for the all-rounders and wicketkeeper. Then on Wednesday, help pick the bowlers. The readers’ team (alongside Scyld Berry’s preferred XI) will be announced on Thursday afternoon, with one final vote, to pick the captain.

Opening batsmen

Sir Jack Hobbs

Debut: 1908. 61 matches; 5,410 runs @ 56.94 (15 hundreds)
The ultimate touch batsman, and a master of placement and running between wickets. Still tops the tree as the England batsman to have scored most Test centuries against Australia (12). Brought his fleetness of footwork to bear at cover-point too with a deadly-accurate round-arm throw.

Herbert Sutcliffe

Debut: 1924. 54 matches; 4,555 runs @ 60.73 (16 hundreds)
Averaged more than any England Test batsman, although it should be factored in that this was the highest run-scoring era in Test cricket (1924-35). Serenity was one hallmark, his hooking another.  To be picky, he did not score a Test double-century, unlike his fellow candidates; but keeping Hobbs calm was just as valuable.

Sir Leonard Hutton

Debut: 1937. 79 matches; 6,971 runs @ 56.67 (19 hundreds) 
Same average as Hobbs but significantly better against spin than pace after his accident during the Second World War when his left arm was shortened by surgery. Troubled thereafter by the bouncers of Ray Lindwall and Keith Miller, who dismissed him 19 times in his 24 post-war Tests against Australia, if by little else.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott

Debut: 1964. 108 matches; 8,114 runs @ 47.72 (22 hundreds) 
Did not play the same array of attacking shots as some other candidates and therefore scored more slowly, but an absolute master of defence, especially against West Indies’ fast bowling when they were becoming world Test champions. Nobody guarded his stumps more carefully.

Graham Gooch

Debut: 1975. 118 matches; 8,900 runs @ 42.58 (20 hundreds) 
Specialised against West Indian fast bowling when they were world Test champions, like Boycott, but vulnerable against swing bowling when he planted his front foot half-forward, thus averaging only 33 against Australia. Offsetting the fact that he has the lowest batting average of these candidates to open he bowled the most, at medium-pace.

Sir Alastair Cook

Debut: 2006. 161 matches; 12,472 runs @ 45.35 (33 hundreds) 
The main candidate if a left-handed opener is wanted. Cook had all the bravery and stubbornness of the best England openers, and the greatest capacity for a long innings: he played two of England’s three longest innings in terms of time. Safe pair of hands as first slip and an option as captain.

Pick your opening batsman

Please pick just names. The two players with the most votes in total go through.

Middle order batsmen

Wally Hammond

Debut: 1927. 85 matches; 7,249 runs @ 58.45 (22 hundreds) 
The statistic that he averaged 74 in the No 3 position in Tests suggests that he would expect the position to be his own. Superlative slip-catcher too, and effective change-bowler with pace or off-spin. The only question-mark: he did not reach 50 in his eight Test innings in the West Indies.

Denis Compton

Debut: 1937. 78 matches; 5,807 runs @ 50.06 (17 hundreds) 
If entertainment were the chief criterion, he would walk in at No 4 because nobody gave greater pleasure to crowds starved of joy by the Second World War – at least until a knee injury restricted his footwork. He was a cavalier running down the pitch to spinners. One prosaic downside: he did not prosper in Australia, averaging 33, after Don Bradman noted that he leg-glanced in the air and posted leg-slips accordingly.

Peter May

Debut: 1951. 66 matches; 4,537 runs @ 46.77 (13 hundreds) 
Poise, presence and an on-drive that is celebrated still, he ticked many a box in the 1950s. It was a slow-scoring and low-scoring era, so his average of 46 was better than it now seems, but one box remains unticked: his average abroad was only 35. He had to face throwing and dragging (where bowlers took advantage of the exisiting no-ball laws by dragging their back feet in order to deliver the ball from closer to the batsman) in one Ashes series in Australia. As a captain, he was reported to be even more defensive than Hutton.

Ken Barrington

Debut: 1955. 82 matches; 6,806 runs @ 58.67 (20 hundreds) 
England’s greatest No 3 statistically, averaging 77 in that position, and he radiated defiance – as if wearing the Union Jack on his chest, it was said. But he did not score quickly, after being dropped early in his career, and England won only 31 of his 82 Tests. Another small gripe: a single century against Australia in England.

Ted Dexter

Debut: 1958. 62 matches; 4,502 runs @ 47.89 (9 hundreds) 
Like Wally Hammond, he offers a combination of powerful driving, charisma and some quick bowling on occasion – but was strangely cautious as a captain. No 3 was his primary position, where he shaped many games, but maybe not quite enough – he never made a Test century in Australia for instance – to displace Barrington or Hammond as England’s all-time No 3.

David Gower

Debut: 1978. 117 matches; 8,231 runs @ 44.25 (18 hundreds) 
If a lefthander is required in England’s middle order (although Ben Stokes may follow when readers pick the all-rounders), then Gower squeezes in ahead of Frank Woolley, Maurice Leyland and Graham Thorpe. His nine centuries against Australia make him second only to Hobbs; for an hour or two he could get on top of West Indies’ fast bowling at its peak; in Pakistan he was alone in fathoming the wrist-spin of Abdul Qadir; and never an ugly stroke.

Kevin Pietersen

Debut: 2005. 104 matches; 8,181 runs @ 47.28 (23 hundreds) 
A maker of some of the greatest Test innings ever played for England, if not a consistently great batsman, because – after his 158 at the Oval in 2005 – he habitually peaked in the second Test of a series. Nobody before him except Denis Compton had the same panache, and nobody since, except Jonny Bairstow in 2022. Panache, footwork, height, audacity and exceptional reach. But neither he, nor anybody else, had an answer to Mitchell Johnson in 2013-4.

Joe Root

Debut: 2012. 127 matches; 10,629 runs @ 49.43 (28 hundreds) 
The enormous range of his brilliant innings – from match-winning Ashes hundreds in England to double-centuries against spin in South Asia, everything indeed except for a Test century in Australia so far – entitle him to be labelled England’s No 1 batsman in many estimations. And, apart from his aggregate and the handsomeness of his strokeplay, his strike-rate has kept increasing so that his 55 runs per 100 balls barely lags behind Pietersen’s 61.

Jonny Bairstow

Debut: 2012. 89 matches; 5,482 runs @ 37.04 (12 hundreds) 
No England player has had such a purple patch as he did last summer (when he scored 681 runs at an average of 75) simply because no England player has scored Test hundreds faster: his strike-rate was 96 in his 11 innings last season, even punchier than Pietersen. Some of the world’s best bowlers were made to resemble trundlers but, when the situation dictated, he could defend as well.

Pick your middle-order batsman

Please pick three names. The three players with the most votes in total go through.

Come back on Tuesday to vote for your all-rounders and wicketkeeper, then on Wednesday to pick the bowlers. Voting in all polls closes on Thursday at midday.

Latest Stories

  • Pension Administration Software Market Size in 2023-2028 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Showing Impressive Growth

    pune, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pension Administration Software Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Pension Administration Software Market Report Contains: - Complete overview of the global Pension Administration Software MarketTop Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Saint John man hopes to boost horse racing in N.B. with new podcast

    Scott Waddell of Saint John has seen first-hand the decline in harness racing in New Brunswick over the past 40 years. Waddell, part of the harness racing community, wants people to know what's happening. He has decided to start a Maritime horse racing podcast called Harness the Talk. "It's in dire straits right now … here in New Brunswick, with an uncertain future," said Waddell. Horse Racing New Brunswick's lease in Saint John expired at the end of the 2022 season and wasn't renewed by the Exh

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h