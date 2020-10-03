Ultimate Ears Launches UE Fits That Mold Itself to Fit Your User's Ear

Logitech's Audio equipment brand Ultimate Ears (UE) is launching a new set of truly wireless earphones that molds itself to fit in a user's ears. Yes, you read that right, the UE Fits try to address what is arguably the biggest problem with truly wireless earphones - the fit, something even the high-end offerings like Apple's AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live fail to deliver perfectly. Another factor is that every person's ear has a different shape. While some might be happy with the fit some of the current options provide, some have constantly complained about not finding something that fits in their ear. With the UE Fits, the audio equipment brand seeks to bridge that gap.

The UE Fits uses built-in LEDs that harden its gel-filled tips as they fit the contours of a user's ears. Using the UE Fits app, users can get mold the earphones according to the shape of their ears. UE says that this will not only provide the best possible fit, it will also creat superior passive noise cancellation by blocking almost all the ambient sound. A report in Android Authority quotes the company as saying that the earbuds can't be refitted after the initial fitting. However, the company offers an initial 30-day trial and a guarantee if the initial fit isn't ideal. The company will still sell tips separately if things ever change.

The UE Fits use 10mm drivers that are tailored to provide a "full, warm, and deatiled" sound with a tight bass. The earphones provide an eight hour battery backup on a single charge, and over 20 hours of listening time including the charging case. The earbuds also come with controls to play/pause music and answer calls.

The UE Fits have been made available for pre-order in the US for $249 (Rs. 18,260 by direct conversion), and is available at a discounted price of $199 currently (Rs. 14,600 by direct conversion). $249 is exactly the same price as the Apple AirPods Pro. While it seems like a lot to pay for a pair of earphones that does not have Active Noise Cancellation, it can still be worth it if UE Fits' molding technology works seamlessly.