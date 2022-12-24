The ultimate Christmas survival guide – from kitchen disaster fixes to annoying relatives

Andrew Baker
·11 min read
First of all, then, let’s relax a little, pat ourselves on the back. Well done. It’s Christmas - Ruby Fresson@A Human Agency
First of all, then, let’s relax a little, pat ourselves on the back. Well done. It’s Christmas - Ruby Fresson@A Human Agency

So here it is... now, how do we cope with it? The importance of a happy Christmas seems to rise in inverse proportion to the gloom of the weeks and months that have preceded it, which means that the festivities concluding a year of war, political turmoil, economic crisis and (continuing) pestilence need to be special indeed.

All of us, therefore, are longing for a wonderful festive season and wishing away the hazards that stand in the way of a jolly time. The trouble is, we are all so desperate for things to go well that our stress is adding to the risk of them going wrong.

First of all, then, let’s relax a little, pat ourselves on the back. Well done. It’s Christmas. We got this far, and the worst of the panicky preparations are behind us. And you have here the ideal handbook to guide you through the rest of the jollity.

Perhaps the Designated Chef is feeling a little nervous? But there is no need to panic. Xanthe Clay is here to calmly suggest practical solutions to any minor culinary catastrophes that may come your way. Victoria Moore is here, bottle in hand, with advice on how best to serve your guests with wine and similarly uplifting libations.

Away from the kitchen and the wine cellar, many of the challenges to household harmony over the next few days will be based on human relations – often blood relations. Our line-up of advisors are amply qualified to help you steer a peaceful course through these choppy waters.

Sophia Money-Coutts explores the likeliest trigger points for conflict, while Stacey Duguid reflects on the challenges that face fractured families. Prue Leith reprises her role as our festive agony aunt, Shane Watson and Bryony Gordon sprinkle wit and wisdom over the proceedings, and the Midults and Jane Corry bring to the party their shared expertise and relaxed common sense.

It is a cast worthy of the starriest pantomime, and our aim is to help you put your worries… yes, behind you – and have a happy and harmonious festive season.

Xanthe Clay on kitchen disasters

Xanthe Clay: 'From overcooking the staples to unexpected gluten-free guests, here's how to salvage your festive dinner no matter what goes wrong' - Heathcliff O'Malley
Xanthe Clay: 'From overcooking the staples to unexpected gluten-free guests, here's how to salvage your festive dinner no matter what goes wrong' - Heathcliff O'Malley

With so much riding on the Big Day, the pressure is on the cook, and even small slips can feel calamitous. Here are the best ways to avoid disasters – from overcooked sprouts to turkey mishaps –  and the best ways to recover if they happen. I give my advice on how to tackle 10 scenarios here.

Victoria Moore on wine woes

Victoria Moore
Victoria Moore

Should you decant the wine you plan to serve on Christmas Day and, if so, when? What glasses could you buy to cater to the clumsy hordes of friends (there are bound to be breakages) you have coming round on New Year’s Eve? And are there any good zero alcohol options for those who aren’t drinking?

These are amongst the drink questions I am most frequently asked at this time of year – you can read the answers to these dilemmas (and more) here.

And if you are hosting this Christmas, and will be spending the days dashing about and looking after everyone else, make sure to schedule a moment for yourself, in peace, with a good glass of wine or champagne.

Lisa Armstrong on 'what to wear' dilemmas

Instead of scrolling through the sales, think about what’s currently in your wardrobe - Sarah Brick
Instead of scrolling through the sales, think about what’s currently in your wardrobe - Sarah Brick

The influx of party invitations during the festive season can give rise to plenty of ‘what to wear’ crises – and the Boxing Day sales can make it easy for us to splurge on items we don't necessarily need. Lisa answers your festive fashion questions and shares the secrets to a stylish Christmas (without breaking the bank) – you can read her here.

Annabel Jones's make-up tricks to leave you looking fresh-faced – even if you're knackered

Annabel Jones - Sarah Brick
Annabel Jones - Sarah Brick

It’s tempting to scamper down the stairs in your PJs and smudgy night-before make-up, but, trust me, when you look back at the family photos, you’ll wish you’d brushed your hair and applied concealer. Joan Collins you need not be, but the person holding the camera is unlikely to know his daylight from his flash, so be prepared.

Having done both nothing and all of it, I’ve found these few tricks work best. You can find my make-up and skincare secrets to glowing up this Christmas here.

Sophia Money-Coutts on dealing with annoying relatives

Wherever you are, the point is that there’s trouble ahead, especially if you’ve grouped several generations under one roof
Wherever you are, the point is that there’s trouble ahead, especially if you’ve grouped several generations under one roof

Do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is that Christmas is finally upon us. Congratulations!

You’ve survived all those terrible drinks parties, office parties and parties with friends you don’t even like that much. You’ve endured being breathed on by people who’ve eaten smoked salmon canapés and cocktail sausages (is there anything worse than sausage breath?); you’ve struggled through multiple hangovers; you’ve suffered nearly two months of walking into shops – any shop – and being subjected to another rendition of Last Christmas. Well done, everyone.

The bad news is that now the real work starts. Perhaps you’ve travelled to your parents; perhaps you have your family coming to you. Perhaps, after several passive-aggressive conversations with your other half (“but we went to your parents last year and I hate that bed in their spare room – it’s nearly as old as your mother!”), you’ve gone to the in-laws.

Wherever you are, the point is that there’s trouble ahead, especially if you’ve grouped several generations under one roof. Because while we all know that the main point of Christmas is to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the second most important point is to try and get through this holy festival without murdering one or more members of your family.

To help, I’ve compiled a list of the most likely subjects to spark a row or ding-dong (geddit?). A good idea might be to rip it out or print it off and stick it to the fridge as a little reminder to everyone. Or the front door. Important to set the right tone. Read it here.

Prue Leith on how to be less of a control freak

Prue Leith
Prue Leith

It has taken me half my life and dozens of Christmases to realise that it simply does not matter if the turkey is overcooked, or the tree lights are on the blink, or the living room is littered with wrapping paper and toys.

No one, however much they love your cooking, is coming for a Michelin-quality meal, or to award you stars or crossed knives and forks. They are there because they want to be with you, and with each other. And they would rather have you relaxed and happy than tense and stressed.

With this in mind, I've compiled some tips for how to feel less uptight and enjoy the festive period. You can read them here.

The Midults on tackling social gatherings with confidence

School reunion scenarios over Christmas – for all the nostalgia and shared memories – can be profoundly intimidating and draining. For all the nourishment that old friends give us, they can come with a side helping of discomfort. The out-grown roles that they have cast us in. And, equally, the roles we have cast ourselves in that now feel tight and itchy. Yearly meetings bring their own brand of pressure because we all feel that progress should have been made; that we need to report back on our “achievements”.

If you're not sure how to approach an annual social gathering with confidence, read our tips here.

Bryony Gordon on how to beat the Twixmas blues

Bryony Gordon
Bryony Gordon

Sometimes I think life puts so much pressure and expectation on us that we end up finding problems where there are none.

It can be challenging at this time of year, when everything from Christmas adverts to movies to Instagram leads us to believe that everyone but us is having a wonderful joy-filled time, surrounded by people they love who love them back.

But believe it or not, most of us wince at the thought of Christmas, the New Year and everything between it - for a number of reasons.  I've shared my tips for surviving a sober yuletide and beating the Twixmas blues – you can read them here.

Stacey Duguid on the reality of a shared Christmas... one family and two households

Stacey Duguid says it 'hurts like a knife through the heart' that she won't be with her children on Christmas Day - Andrew Crowley
Stacey Duguid says it 'hurts like a knife through the heart' that she won't be with her children on Christmas Day - Andrew Crowley

This year I won’t be tucking my children into bed on the 25th, the thought of which hurts like a knife through the heart, fading only to the dull ache of what “should have been”. Deep down inside, I know I’ll be OK. As will the children. Who wouldn’t want two sets of Christmas presents?

There are many divorced and separated families up and down the country attempting to enjoy an alternative Christmas this year. One such person, a woman whom I’ve never met but who follows me on Instagram, shared her Christmas schedule with me. A detailed spreadsheet involving children being shuttled from one home to the next and back again; I remember it well from my own childhood. From the age of three, it’s how I spent my Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

I’m no longer a child without a say in matters, but a fully-in-control woman who decides where she goes and with whom (bar the kids, as they’re with their dad). So, rather than drive home and slump in front of the fire with a bottle of Baileys, I’ve made a plan… read it here.

Jane Corry on how to stay sane navigating your festive schedule

Fitting multiple Christmases into one week? One reader says his family will be “on tour” constantly from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, visiting different sides of the family across the country. Family is important, but so is sanity. Quite apart from the travelling itself, this plan poses many challenges.

He asks how do we please everyone? How do we keep the children occupied? What are we going to eat? When will it all be over…? Here are my tips on how to keep sane (while trying to please everyone).

Shane Watson on being single at Christmas

Shane Watson: 'If only I’d got in the zone, taken certain precautions, and given it my best shot'
Shane Watson: 'If only I’d got in the zone, taken certain precautions, and given it my best shot'

Look, all I can tell you – as someone who was single until my mid-40s – is that there will come a time in the not-too-distant future when you will miss the emotional minefield that is the family Christmas for the singleton and look back fondly on all the moments of frustration, humiliation, boredom, overheating (quite a big one) and the feeling that life is leaving you behind.

You’ll get over being crammed into the top bunk in your childhood bedroom (your niece in the bottom one) and everyone being tuned in to the dog’s immediate needs while dismissing your gluten intolerance as a pretentious phase. You’ll recover from everyone guffawing at the sight of you in your leather culottes, failing to enthuse about your new-year yoga retreat, and having zero interest in the animated film your friend made because it’s on at the time when you always play Slightly Cheaty Pictionary.

One day, when you’re in control – when the twinkly, tasteful Christmas table is all your doing, and your mum isn’t wielding a giant needle and thread at the backside of a turkey while Michael Bublé croons in the background – you will look back with nostalgia at the endurance test of the neighbour’s turkey buffet lunch/cava cocktail evening, the interminable lunch with tears at the start (Mum’s), tears at the end (yours), and tears in the break for the King’s Speech in the middle (mainly your Dad’s), and you will think if only I’d made the most of it while I could. If only I’d got in the zone, taken certain precautions, and given it my best shot. Well here’s how.

What are you Christmas survival tips? Tell us in the comments below

Latest Stories

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Roughriders sign defensive back Nick Marshall to one-year extension

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards. Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season. In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchew

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves. Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport e

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • World Curling Federation extends competition ban on Russia, Belarus

    PERTH, United Kingdom — The World Curling Federation has extended a ban on Russia and Belarus from its events through to the end of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and Belarus supported it, the WCF booted both countries from all events, including the world championships, and made the ban effective until the end of 2022. "This has now been extended following concerns that their involvement would damage the integrity of the events due to the ongoing conflict i

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco