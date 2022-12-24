The ultimate Christmas survival guide – from kitchen disaster fixes to annoying relatives

First of all, then, let’s relax a little, pat ourselves on the back. Well done. It’s Christmas - Ruby Fresson@A Human Agency

So here it is... now, how do we cope with it? The importance of a happy Christmas seems to rise in inverse proportion to the gloom of the weeks and months that have preceded it, which means that the festivities concluding a year of war, political turmoil, economic crisis and (continuing) pestilence need to be special indeed.

All of us, therefore, are longing for a wonderful festive season and wishing away the hazards that stand in the way of a jolly time. The trouble is, we are all so desperate for things to go well that our stress is adding to the risk of them going wrong.

First of all, then, let’s relax a little, pat ourselves on the back. Well done. It’s Christmas. We got this far, and the worst of the panicky preparations are behind us. And you have here the ideal handbook to guide you through the rest of the jollity.

Perhaps the Designated Chef is feeling a little nervous? But there is no need to panic. Xanthe Clay is here to calmly suggest practical solutions to any minor culinary catastrophes that may come your way. Victoria Moore is here, bottle in hand, with advice on how best to serve your guests with wine and similarly uplifting libations.

Away from the kitchen and the wine cellar, many of the challenges to household harmony over the next few days will be based on human relations – often blood relations. Our line-up of advisors are amply qualified to help you steer a peaceful course through these choppy waters.

Sophia Money-Coutts explores the likeliest trigger points for conflict, while Stacey Duguid reflects on the challenges that face fractured families. Prue Leith reprises her role as our festive agony aunt, Shane Watson and Bryony Gordon sprinkle wit and wisdom over the proceedings, and the Midults and Jane Corry bring to the party their shared expertise and relaxed common sense.

It is a cast worthy of the starriest pantomime, and our aim is to help you put your worries… yes, behind you – and have a happy and harmonious festive season.

Story continues

Xanthe Clay on kitchen disasters

Xanthe Clay: 'From overcooking the staples to unexpected gluten-free guests, here's how to salvage your festive dinner no matter what goes wrong' - Heathcliff O'Malley

With so much riding on the Big Day, the pressure is on the cook, and even small slips can feel calamitous. Here are the best ways to avoid disasters – from overcooked sprouts to turkey mishaps – and the best ways to recover if they happen. I give my advice on how to tackle 10 scenarios here.

Victoria Moore on wine woes

Victoria Moore

Should you decant the wine you plan to serve on Christmas Day and, if so, when? What glasses could you buy to cater to the clumsy hordes of friends (there are bound to be breakages) you have coming round on New Year’s Eve? And are there any good zero alcohol options for those who aren’t drinking?

These are amongst the drink questions I am most frequently asked at this time of year – you can read the answers to these dilemmas (and more) here.

And if you are hosting this Christmas, and will be spending the days dashing about and looking after everyone else, make sure to schedule a moment for yourself, in peace, with a good glass of wine or champagne.

Lisa Armstrong on 'what to wear' dilemmas

Instead of scrolling through the sales, think about what’s currently in your wardrobe - Sarah Brick

The influx of party invitations during the festive season can give rise to plenty of ‘what to wear’ crises – and the Boxing Day sales can make it easy for us to splurge on items we don't necessarily need. Lisa answers your festive fashion questions and shares the secrets to a stylish Christmas (without breaking the bank) – you can read her here.

Annabel Jones's make-up tricks to leave you looking fresh-faced – even if you're knackered

Annabel Jones - Sarah Brick

It’s tempting to scamper down the stairs in your PJs and smudgy night-before make-up, but, trust me, when you look back at the family photos, you’ll wish you’d brushed your hair and applied concealer. Joan Collins you need not be, but the person holding the camera is unlikely to know his daylight from his flash, so be prepared.

Having done both nothing and all of it, I’ve found these few tricks work best. You can find my make-up and skincare secrets to glowing up this Christmas here.

Sophia Money-Coutts on dealing with annoying relatives

Wherever you are, the point is that there’s trouble ahead, especially if you’ve grouped several generations under one roof

Do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is that Christmas is finally upon us. Congratulations!

You’ve survived all those terrible drinks parties, office parties and parties with friends you don’t even like that much. You’ve endured being breathed on by people who’ve eaten smoked salmon canapés and cocktail sausages (is there anything worse than sausage breath?); you’ve struggled through multiple hangovers; you’ve suffered nearly two months of walking into shops – any shop – and being subjected to another rendition of Last Christmas. Well done, everyone.

The bad news is that now the real work starts. Perhaps you’ve travelled to your parents; perhaps you have your family coming to you. Perhaps, after several passive-aggressive conversations with your other half (“but we went to your parents last year and I hate that bed in their spare room – it’s nearly as old as your mother!”), you’ve gone to the in-laws.

Wherever you are, the point is that there’s trouble ahead, especially if you’ve grouped several generations under one roof. Because while we all know that the main point of Christmas is to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the second most important point is to try and get through this holy festival without murdering one or more members of your family.

To help, I’ve compiled a list of the most likely subjects to spark a row or ding-dong (geddit?). A good idea might be to rip it out or print it off and stick it to the fridge as a little reminder to everyone. Or the front door. Important to set the right tone. Read it here.

Prue Leith on how to be less of a control freak

Prue Leith

It has taken me half my life and dozens of Christmases to realise that it simply does not matter if the turkey is overcooked, or the tree lights are on the blink, or the living room is littered with wrapping paper and toys.

No one, however much they love your cooking, is coming for a Michelin-quality meal, or to award you stars or crossed knives and forks. They are there because they want to be with you, and with each other. And they would rather have you relaxed and happy than tense and stressed.

With this in mind, I've compiled some tips for how to feel less uptight and enjoy the festive period. You can read them here.

The Midults on tackling social gatherings with confidence

School reunion scenarios over Christmas – for all the nostalgia and shared memories – can be profoundly intimidating and draining. For all the nourishment that old friends give us, they can come with a side helping of discomfort. The out-grown roles that they have cast us in. And, equally, the roles we have cast ourselves in that now feel tight and itchy. Yearly meetings bring their own brand of pressure because we all feel that progress should have been made; that we need to report back on our “achievements”.

If you're not sure how to approach an annual social gathering with confidence, read our tips here.

Bryony Gordon on how to beat the Twixmas blues

Bryony Gordon

Sometimes I think life puts so much pressure and expectation on us that we end up finding problems where there are none.

It can be challenging at this time of year, when everything from Christmas adverts to movies to Instagram leads us to believe that everyone but us is having a wonderful joy-filled time, surrounded by people they love who love them back.

But believe it or not, most of us wince at the thought of Christmas, the New Year and everything between it - for a number of reasons. I've shared my tips for surviving a sober yuletide and beating the Twixmas blues – you can read them here.

Stacey Duguid on the reality of a shared Christmas... one family and two households

Stacey Duguid says it 'hurts like a knife through the heart' that she won't be with her children on Christmas Day - Andrew Crowley

This year I won’t be tucking my children into bed on the 25th, the thought of which hurts like a knife through the heart, fading only to the dull ache of what “should have been”. Deep down inside, I know I’ll be OK. As will the children. Who wouldn’t want two sets of Christmas presents?

There are many divorced and separated families up and down the country attempting to enjoy an alternative Christmas this year. One such person, a woman whom I’ve never met but who follows me on Instagram, shared her Christmas schedule with me. A detailed spreadsheet involving children being shuttled from one home to the next and back again; I remember it well from my own childhood. From the age of three, it’s how I spent my Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

I’m no longer a child without a say in matters, but a fully-in-control woman who decides where she goes and with whom (bar the kids, as they’re with their dad). So, rather than drive home and slump in front of the fire with a bottle of Baileys, I’ve made a plan… read it here.

Jane Corry on how to stay sane navigating your festive schedule

Fitting multiple Christmases into one week? One reader says his family will be “on tour” constantly from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, visiting different sides of the family across the country. Family is important, but so is sanity. Quite apart from the travelling itself, this plan poses many challenges.

He asks how do we please everyone? How do we keep the children occupied? What are we going to eat? When will it all be over…? Here are my tips on how to keep sane (while trying to please everyone).

Shane Watson on being single at Christmas

Shane Watson: 'If only I’d got in the zone, taken certain precautions, and given it my best shot'

Look, all I can tell you – as someone who was single until my mid-40s – is that there will come a time in the not-too-distant future when you will miss the emotional minefield that is the family Christmas for the singleton and look back fondly on all the moments of frustration, humiliation, boredom, overheating (quite a big one) and the feeling that life is leaving you behind.

You’ll get over being crammed into the top bunk in your childhood bedroom (your niece in the bottom one) and everyone being tuned in to the dog’s immediate needs while dismissing your gluten intolerance as a pretentious phase. You’ll recover from everyone guffawing at the sight of you in your leather culottes, failing to enthuse about your new-year yoga retreat, and having zero interest in the animated film your friend made because it’s on at the time when you always play Slightly Cheaty Pictionary.

One day, when you’re in control – when the twinkly, tasteful Christmas table is all your doing, and your mum isn’t wielding a giant needle and thread at the backside of a turkey while Michael Bublé croons in the background – you will look back with nostalgia at the endurance test of the neighbour’s turkey buffet lunch/cava cocktail evening, the interminable lunch with tears at the start (Mum’s), tears at the end (yours), and tears in the break for the King’s Speech in the middle (mainly your Dad’s), and you will think if only I’d made the most of it while I could. If only I’d got in the zone, taken certain precautions, and given it my best shot. Well here’s how.

What are you Christmas survival tips? Tell us in the comments below