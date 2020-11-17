The ultimate Christmas gift guide: 15 great buys for every budget

Under £50



The Port of Leith Distillery Lind & Lime Gin, 70cl, £38

Even the most discerning of gin experts will give this Lind & Lime gin the nod of approval. A London dry style made in Edinburgh, with the alluring combination of juniper, lime and peppercorn, it’s sure to make for a refreshing (and decidedly moreish) pre-dinner tipple.



The Little Botanical Cactus Plant Family, £34

The perfect gift for every interior design fan, these cute little spiky cacti come in stylish black and gold pots and promise to liven up any environment.

John Lewis & Partners Needle Corduroy Slim Fit Shirt, £45

Who doesn’t appreciate a corduroy shirt? Especially one that combines comfort and style – and it comes in three classic colours too: dark red, dark yellow, and navy. Though we think you’ll want one of each!

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Post-Shave Lotion, 60ml, £37

Packed full of aromatic ingredients such as neroli blossom, sandalwood and bisabolol, this heavenly post-shave lotion from Aesop promises to calm even the most sensitive, freshly-shaved skin. Be warned, though, you won’t return to the regular stuff afterwards …



Waitrose & Partners Christmas Treats Box, £40

Let’s face it, Christmas is all about the food, isn’t it? Treat the foodie in your life to this delicious gift box from Waitrose & Partners, packed with all the festive essentials – from warming mulled wine to panettone and mince pie fudge.

Under £30



Prestat Christmas Cocktail Selection, 210g, £22

Your pals will adore this chocolate box – designed exclusively for John Lewis & Partners – from Prestat, one of London’s oldest chocolate makers, and which has been granted a Royal Warrant from the Queen. This handcrafted selection is made up of the most delicious boozy truffles based on favourite cocktails – we’re eyeing up the white espresso martini already.

Clan Brewing Company Craft Beers, 330ml, pack of four, £20

Do you know someone who appreciates craft beers? These four Scottish offerings are matured in single malt whisky casks by the Clan Brewing Company for a seriously tasty present. From subtly peppery to a smokier peaty combination, there’s something for every beer lover inside.



Under £20



Chiostro di Saronno Salted Caramel Panettone, 750g, £15

Presented in a beautifully decorated tin and produced according to an old family recipe, this is the perfect gift for foodies who are after something a little extra.



S’ip by S’well Disney Mickey Mouse Wink Vacuum Insulated Drinks Bottle, £19.99

Disney fans will adore this sweet S’ip by S’well Mickey Mouse bottle made of stainless steel. Vacuum-insulated with double layers, it keeps everything from hot chocolate to coffee warm for 10 hours, and cold drinks chilly for up to 24 hours.

Allsorted National Trust Mindfulness Book, £6.99

This little book is the perfect introduction to mindfulness. Each page shares helpful tips on living in the moment and carving out a slice of calm every day. Bonus? It looks great on the coffee table, too.

Laurence King Publishing Super Stars Star Origami, £11.99

Forget planet-damaging tinsel and gaudy lights, and instead encourage loved ones to go DIY for their decorations this year. This kit from the crafting expert Paul Jackson – with easy-to-follow video instructions – teaches recipients how to create their own impressive (and sustainable) decorations.

Woof & Brew Posh Pooch Dog Wine Duo, £6.99

Why do humans get to have all the fun? This non-alcoholic, grape-free “wine” for dogs was developed with help from veterinary experts. The tasty infusion of ingredients such as elderflower, ginseng and black carrot will please even the fussiest of pooches.

Tutti & Co Jasper Patterned Scrunchies, Set of 3, £9

Who doesn’t always need an extra scrunchie? And they’re back in fashion, too! These soft, patterned scrunchies will look great in your hair or around your wrist (isn’t that where they always end up anyway?).

Shortbread House of Edinburgh Handmade Original Shortbread, 250g, £10

While the deliciously crispy shortbread biscuits might not hang around for long, the beautifully illustrated Sara Miller tin – embellished with delicate detailing – will prove a keeper for whoever is lucky enough to receive it.

eeBoo Amazon Rainforest Jigsaw Puzzle, 1,000 pieces, £17.99

Do you know a budding David Attenborough? This Amazon rainforest puzzle – made up of 1,000 pieces – celebrates the rainforest and everything that lives there.

