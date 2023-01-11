Your ultimate Brisbane events guide: what’s on this weekend, and the best things to do through January

Stage

Hamilton – book now

From 27 January at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

It’s finally Brisbane’s turn: the triumphant Australian production of Hamilton is coming to Queensland. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about US founding father Alexander Hamilton pushes the boundaries of historical narratives, politics and cultural education, with Miranda using African American culture – hip-hop, jazz and R&B – to tell a historically white story. It’s captivating from start to finish – challenging, devastating and inspiring all at once.

Tickets from $70+bf

Yotam Ottolenghi Flavour of Life – food for thought

28 January at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC)

The Israeli-born British chef, restaurateur and cookbook king lifts the lid on his recipe secrets in a conversation with Australian cooking columnist and broadcaster Alice Zaslavsky. Hear Ottolenghi talk about his life in food, the stories behind his bestselling cookbooks, and how to pair ingredients and prepare dishes to dial up the flavour.

Tickets from $89

Six: The Musical – pop Queens

Until 19 February at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

The six wives of Henry VIII battle – and belt – it out for who suffered the most under the Tudor king, turning their woes into a 75-minute pop musical. The Tony award-winning production, which premiered in Edinburgh in 2017 and is still going strong, is fast, feminist and furious, with costumes that wouldn’t look out of place on Lady Gaga. Right royal fun. Recommended for kids over 10.

Tickets from $79

Live music

Rina Sawayama – Campy pop star

14 January at the Triffid

Since breaking out in 2017, British-Japanese artist Rina Sawayama has been one of pop’s campest, slipperiest stars, trying on genres like cosplay: a bit of cyberpunk here, a spot of nu metal there, always accompanied by a cartoonish wink. “Hugeness remains the singer’s ultimate goal,” reads the Guardian review of her latest album Hold the Girl. No doubt this shameless pursuit of excess makes for a live show bristling with glamour and gloss.

Tickets are $71.30

Elton John – The rocketman returns

21 January at Suncorp Stadium

After a five-decade career as the most famous crooner in the world, Elton John announced his retirement in 2018 with a string of farewell shows. But, this being Elton John, it was no ordinary send-off: he set off on a gargantuan tour of over 300 concerts across five continents, and in his down time (what down time?) recorded dozens of collaborative singles with a new generation of popstars – Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X amongst them. Now, he returns to Australia for a final encore: a suitably extravagant celebration of his star-studded legacy.

Tickets from $199+bf

The Dead South – Canadian bluegrass quartet

25, 26 January at The Fortitude Music Hall

Saskatchewan band the Dead South look the part of prairie pioneers, with their wide-brimmed hats, white shirts and black braces, but there’s nothing predictable about this quartet, calling themselves “a rock band without a drummer, a bluegrass band without a fiddler”. A kick drum keeps time while mandolin, cello, acoustic guitar and banjo chug things along at breakneck speed like an out-of-control train lurching into a dark tunnel.

Tickets are $71+bf

Visual arts & family-friendly

Superpowered

Until 16 July at Gallery of Modern Art

“Don’t touch anything,” is the mantra oft-whispered by parents as they drag their little tikes through cavernous art institutions. The Children’s Arts Centre at Goma is a haven from such adult rules: the Superpowered exhibition invites kids to immerse themselves in the murals of Aboriginal superheroes and wild animals via four interactive projects created by First Nations artists Kaylene Whiskey, Tony Albert, Gordon Hookey and Vincent Namatjira. It’s all about encouraging play, empowerment and curiosity.

Free entry

Play Moves

Until 16 April at Museum of Brisbane

The spectator becomes the contributor at Play Moves, the newest exhibition at the best-kept secret in the city centre – the Museum of Brisbane. In this all-ages celebration of creative expression, six large-scale installations rely on the audience’s movements to make the art expand, morph and spring to life. Where else can you “time-warp into a subverted office of the 80s to find a hidden party and jiving pot plants” or “embrace yourself within soft cocooned sculptures”?

Free entry

Parties & festivals

Moonlight Cinema – starry, starry movie nights

Until 19 February at Roma Street Parkland

Moonlight Cinema is back for its 27th season with an (almost nightly) program of new blockbusters and classic favourites. Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans is screening alongside comedic foodie thriller The Menu and retro sensations Con Air and Clueless. Shake out the picnic rug, too, for family favourite Blueback, an adaptation of Tim Winton’s novella. Pet pooches are also invited, with bean beds and canine snacks available for purchase.

Tickets from $15+bf