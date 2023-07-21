The Ultimate Barbiecore Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation
Barbie is everywhere you look right now, it's inescapable. As a result, the Barbiecore trend has infiltrated every possible inch of the fashion industry and beyond and honestly, we're loving every bit of it. A welcome effect of Greta Gerwig's empire has found its way into the sneaker industry and comes in the form of, yep, you guessed it: pink sneakers. For many sneakerheads, pink sneakers have long been representative of femininity and now, they're a symbol of us reclaiming that femininity and staking our claim in the sneaker industry.
As a result, the growing popularity of pink sneakers seems to be going nowhere fast and given that Barbie's release date is pretty much imminent at this point, we thought it the perfect time to round up our favorite pink sneakers on the market right now. From Nike's recent "Pink Blast" Air Jordan and New Balance's sweet and simple 580 to Converse and GOLF Le Fleur's striking digi-leopard colorway, we've rounded up the best of the bunch for your browsing pleasure.
Scroll down to check out our favorite Barbiecore sneakers from Nike, Converse, Axel Arigato and more.
GOLF Le Fleur Converse
Price: TBC
Where to Buy: Converse
Nike Air Max Scorpion
Price: TBC
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95
Price: $123 USD
Where to Buy: Corteiz
New Balance 580
Price: $130 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Blast"
Price: $125 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Axel Arigato Marathon Ghost Runner
Price: $395 USD
Where to Buy: Axel Arigato
Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Rose Gold"
Price: $130 USD
Where to Buy:Nike
Nike Dunk Low
Price: TBC
Where to Buy:Nike
Nike Air Max 1 "Coral Stardust"
Price: $160 USD
Where to Buy:Nike
Axel Arigato Area Lo Sneaker
Price: $360 USD
Where to Buy:Axel Arigato
ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 in "Candyfloss"
Price: $165 USD
Where to Buy: ASICS
New Balance 9060 in “Cherry Blossom”
Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: New Balance