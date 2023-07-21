The Ultimate Barbiecore Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation

Barbie is everywhere you look right now, it's inescapable. As a result, the Barbiecore trend has infiltrated every possible inch of the fashion industry and beyond and honestly, we're loving every bit of it. A welcome effect of Greta Gerwig's empire has found its way into the sneaker industry and comes in the form of, yep, you guessed it: pink sneakers. For many sneakerheads, pink sneakers have long been representative of femininity and now, they're a symbol of us reclaiming that femininity and staking our claim in the sneaker industry.

As a result, the growing popularity of pink sneakers seems to be going nowhere fast and given that Barbie's release date is pretty much imminent at this point, we thought it the perfect time to round up our favorite pink sneakers on the market right now. From Nike's recent "Pink Blast" Air Jordan and New Balance's sweet and simple 580 to Converse and GOLF Le Fleur's striking digi-leopard colorway, we've rounded up the best of the bunch for your browsing pleasure.

Scroll down to check out our favorite Barbiecore sneakers from Nike, Converse, Axel Arigato and more.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

GOLF Le Fleur Converse

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse

Price: TBC

Where to Buy: Converse

Nike Air Max Scorpion

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse

Price: TBC

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse

Price: $123 USD

Where to Buy: Corteiz

New Balance 580

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse

Price: $130 USD

Where to Buy: New Balance

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Blast"

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse

Price: $125 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Axel Arigato Marathon Ghost Runner

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse



Price: $395 USD

Where to Buy: Axel Arigato

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Rose Gold"

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse



Price: $130 USD

Where to Buy:Nike

Nike Dunk Low

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse



Price: TBC

Where to Buy:Nike

Nike Air Max 1 "Coral Stardust"

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse



Price: $160 USD

Where to Buy:Nike

Axel Arigato Area Lo Sneaker

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse



Price: $360 USD

Where to Buy:Axel Arigato

ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 in "Candyfloss"

barbie sneakers pink nike dunk corteiz air max jordan golf le fleur converse



Price: $165 USD

Where to Buy: ASICS

New Balance 9060 in “Cherry Blossom”

spring summer sneakers white trainers nike air force 1 new balance adidas asics



Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: New Balance