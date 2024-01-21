Your Ultimate 2024 Gemini Horoscope, as Predicted by a Celebrity Astrologer

Here's how celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas predicts the love lives, careers and intellectual pursuits for Gemini will be impacted in 2024

Gemini, 2024 could be your year!

Marking the third sign of the zodiac, falling after Taurus and before Cancer, Gemini season spans from May 21 to June 20 each year.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas tells PEOPLE exclusively that 2024 "brings many opportunities for all zodiac signs" in various facets of their lives — but for Gemini signs specifically, he predicts that 2024 will "make you juggle many areas of your life."

But have no fear, since Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — says "you’re a master at multi-tasking." Furthermore, he predicts Geminis will have "one of their best years" after nearly a decade-long wait!

While the year may start off slow, Thomas says don't let it get you down. Rather, use those months as a time to "reflect on your needs" or enjoy a moment of solitude. Among the areas he predicts will be impacted the most in 2024 include "true love and romance, creativity and passion, hobbies or sports, or even children and pregnancy."

Thomas' upcoming year's predictions derive from patterns based on "planetary movement," plus the stars' alignment with the sun and the moon. He says we will continue experiencing eclipses on the axis of Aries-Libra, so its corresponding themes "will be thrust center stage" regardless of your sign.

Read on for the ultimate 2024 Gemini horoscope, according to Kyle Thomas' predictions!

Health and Wellness

While the year might make you feel like you're juggling many areas of your life, Thomas says you may fee like the "universe is moving along much slower" in June. You may fee like you're in "a more reflective and sensitive period."

Thomas adds that your imagination and dreams could be "quite active." If you’ve been seeking to "amplify your spiritual, psychic, intuitive or creative gifts," he says you’re "quite in luck!"

"This is an excellent period to work on projects behind-the-scenes, daydream about what you want your life to look like in the decade ahead and rest and recharge," Thomas says.



Family and Friendships

Thomas says "you may feel as if the curtains are parting and you are standing center-stage with all eyes on you" once Jupiter (the planet of expansion and miracles) "dances into your zodiac sign." The last time you experienced this planetary movement in your zodiac sign was the second half of 2012 and first half of 2013.

"Reflect back on what happened then because you are in a similar place once again," says Thomas. "New beginnings, opportunities, happiness, and good fortune are all smiling upon you, as you are now the celestial favorite."

However, Thomas says "the key" to harnessing this energy is to "strategize and make things happen" instead of waiting for it to come to you. By taking action, he says you may find "the pieces very quickly begin to fall into place."

While you may not get everything you want just now, Thomas says "you could find that luck is much more on your side." This can come in various ways, allowing you "to meet a soulmate" or "launch many new personal or professional cycles."

Love and Relationships

Thomas says your personal life will be "one of the most prominent areas of your life in 2024," with eclipses likely to bring "destined events and turning points to you" around the spring and autumn.

"You could meet soulmate connections" or "fall tremendously in love," he predicts. In contrast, he says you could also "experience whiplash around these themes too such as falling in and out of love."

If you aren't in a relationship, Thomas says "singles must absolutely put themselves out there because you could finally meet your winning match!"

Career and Productivity

As for your professional life, Thomas predicts 2024 could "bring a lot of hard work." It might even feel like you’ve been feeling "a heavier load recently," like the work "is just never ending" or that "you’re not feeling fulfilled in your professional life."

Those younger in their careers "could find they need to move in a new direction while those who are much further along may realize it’s time to throw in the towel and retire," Thomas says. If you’re somewhere in the middle, he predicts you're "likely just drowning in projects or assignments."

The good news is, Thomas says "the harder you persevere now, the greater the rewards." He suggests you "keep your eyes on a major professional turning point or spotlight moment in late autumn" because it could be "the breakthrough you’ve been looking for."

Ultimately, Thomas says to "get excited," Gemini! The "bright lights await!"



