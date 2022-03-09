Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Starting Soon

For beauty enthusiasts who love a sale, mark your calendars for Ulta Beauty's upcoming 21 Days of Beauty event.

From March 13 to April 2, Ulta shoppers will receive 50 percent off daily beauty necessities from brands like MAC Cosmetics, Tarte, Clinique, Too Faced, Estée Lauder and Dermalogica. You'll also be able to find TikTok's favorite vitamin C serum by BeautyStat. Shop in-store or on Ulta's website for online-only offers.

Current deals you can find at Ulta now include 30% off of select dry shampoos from Drybar, Batiste and Redken; buy one, get one 40% off of Acure skincare; and receive a free moisturizer with any No7 serum purchase. Customers can also find all of Fenty Beauty's products now at Ulta, which may go up for sale grabs. Stay tuned as we bring you the details of Ulta's sale and our recommendations.

In the meantime, head over to Ulta's website to see their current offers.