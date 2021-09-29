Ulta Just Dropped Some Unbeatable Deals — Including a Discount on the Facial Oil That Works Like "Sorcery"

Ulta Beauty Products 2021

Courtesy

Ulta Beauty is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The retailer's Fall Haul Event is offering shoppers the opportunity to stock up on top-notch haircare, makeup, skincare, and body care products at a fraction of the cost. Tons of widely-loved brands are discounted by as much as 50 percent off for the remainder of the week — these limited-time deals officially wrap up on Oct. 2, so don't wait.

While there's plenty to peruse across all four categories, the most notable deals can be found within the skincare catalogue. This stretch mark treatment from Bio-Oil with hundreds of five-star ratings (not to mention, the approval of Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle) is down to $9. After adding multiple bottles to your cart, shift gears and stock up on this acne-busting facial oil from Blume — reviewers say it works like "sorcery" on fading acne scars and keeping cystic flare-ups at bay. Last but not least, this super hydrating Cocokind Chia Seed Oil has dropped to just $14. The skin savior has been deemed "liquid gold" by reviewers for its ability to instantly soothe redness, irritation, and ultra-dry skin.

Within the haircare section, you'll find anything from styling tools to biotin-infused dry shampoo to lash growth serums. An eight-week supply of the RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum is down to only $35, and after winning over shoppers for its speedy results — many report thicker, longer lashes in as quick as two weeks of applications — you may want to grab more than one.

Don't forget to look through the equally-worthy makeup and body care products before hitting checkout. Legendary formulas including the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer, Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Milk, and Soap & Glory Heel Genius start as little as $7.

The savings hardly stop there — we've rounded up 21 of the best deals to shop during Ulta's Fall Haul Event down below.

Best Skincare Deals

Ulta Beauty Products 2021

Courtesy

Story continues

Best Hair Deals

Ulta Beauty Products 2021

Courtesy

Best Makeup Deals

Ulta Beauty Products 2021

Courtesy

Best Bath and Body Deals

Ulta Beauty Products 2021

Courtesy