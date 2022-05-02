Ulta apologizes for ‘upsetting mistake’ in promo for late designer Kate Spade’s products

An email sent by Ulta Beauty promoting the late designer Kate Spade’s fragrances has been criticized on social media and prompted an apology from the company.

“Come hang with Kate Spade,” read the subject line of a May 1 promotional email from the beauty company.

Kate Spade died from suicide by hanging in 2018 at age 55. The designer was known for her handbag and accessory empire.

The company sent subscribers a follow-up email on the afternoon of May 2 to apologize for what it called the “upsetting mistake.”

“In an email we recently sent featuring the kate spade new york brand of fragrances, a very insensitive choice of words was used and for that we are very sorry. We have the utmost respect for the kate spade brand and the joy it brings to the beauty and fashion industries,” the company’s statement said. “At Ulta Beauty, our teams are human, and this was truly an error with no intent to do harm.”

The apology came after social media erupted with complaints and disbelief over the wording of the email.

I cannot believe I got this email today. Is this some kind of sick joke? How insensitive and absolutely tone deaf. Apparently nobody in marketing at Ulta remembers how Kate Spade died. Disgusting. @ultabeauty #suicideawareness #stopthestigma #katespade pic.twitter.com/L7jsqQcoWc — Tracy Vinton (@tracy_vinton) May 2, 2022

Some users noted that the email was sent on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Whoever wrote the incredibly crass email headline at Ulta for the Kate Spade event yesterday also managed to do it on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month,” a Twitter user said.

Story continues

Others called on Ulta Beauty apologize for the email sent to subscribers.

“This is extremely inappropriate and insensitive,” a Twitter user wrote on May 1. “Kate Spade is no longer with us due to mental illness and suicide by hanging. I really hope an apology is in the works.”

“We’re keenly aware that May is Mental Health Awareness Month,” Ulta said in the statement. “Mental health is a very serious and important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly.”

The statement said the company is “working internally” to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen again.

“Simply put, this is below our standards,” the statement said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for vulgar Twitter post about ‘Dry January’

Pizza shop thought ad featured ‘tasteful’ cappuccino art — but it hid a naked man

Applebee’s pulls ads from CNN after ill-timed commercial during Russia-Ukraine coverage

Help-wanted sign was ‘way too harsh.’ California cafe apologizes after outcry