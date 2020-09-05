Ulster beat Edinburgh with final kick of epic Pro 14 semi-final

So cruel, so harsh. After leading 19-7 after an hour, Edinburgh were reeled in and overhauled at the death by an Ulster side which was ultimately good value for this famous Pro14 semi-final win. Yet much as you have to admire Ulster's resilience and character, it is impossible not to feel for an Edinburgh side which lost in the most heartbreaking of circumstances.

After leading 19-7 after an hour, with five minutes to go Richard Cockerill's men were still leading by seven points, only for Ulster to score for the second time from a lineout drive, from which a touchline conversion by Ian Madigan brought the visitors back onto level terms. And then, with seconds to go, just as the match looked to be heading to extra time, Mike Willemse suffered a brain fade that was to be fatal to his side's Pro14 aspirations, Edinburgh's replacement hooker trying to intercept a pass but rightly being deemed to have deliberately knocked on.

When Madigan, who came on with just ten minutes of the match remaining, stepped up and smacked the ball from just inside Edinburgh's half it never deviated, flying through the uprights with precisely 80 minutes on the clock. For Edinburgh it was a hammer blow; for Ulster, who go on to play Leinster in next week's final, it was the signal for scenes of ecstasy.

It was the final act of a match which was almost theatrical in its twists and turns. There was virtually nothing between the two sides before the break, although Edinburgh were perhaps fortunate to turn around leading 5-0. But that was just a dress-rehearsal for a second half of unrelenting drama which ended with a denouement as dramatic as any this venerable old stadium has ever witnessed.

The home side had actually made all the early running with Duhan van der Merwe charging around the paddock like a one-man wrecking machine, seemingly breaking tackles at will. Such was his early impact that it was no surprise when they broke the deadlock after 13 minutes. Nor was it a shock that Van der Merwe was massively involved in the try, two surging runs making ground and drawing the penalty which gave Kinghorn a kick to the corner. From there the lineout drive stalled, but Stuart McInally went blind, dummying to the charging Van der Merwe before Edinburgh's skipper crashed through John Cooney's tackle and reaching for the line.

Yet a Ben Toolis infringement at a ruck moments later was the sign for a prolonged Ulster siege of Edinburgh's line. For virtually the rest of the half it seemed as if Ulster were knocking on the door, only some outstanding defence from the home side and a steady drip-feed of Ulster mistakes – knock-ons, lineout overthrows and breakdown infringements all featured – at crucial times preserved Edinburgh's line.

Yet it was Edinburgh who almost extended their lead moments before half-time when Chris Dean carved through the thin white line in Ulster's 22 but couldn't get the ball away to any of the three players on his shoulder.

The home side started the second half like they finished the first, and within six minutes they had extended their lead, their forwards driving to the line and almost forcing their way over. After a dozen pick and gos from the big men, the ball was moved right, where Jaco van der Walt slipped one tackle and fed Darcy Graham for the little winger to scamper over in the corner.

