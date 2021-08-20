Ulleo’s Industry-led Short Courses are Revolutionizing Education with a Fresh Outlook on Learning

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Ulleo is a short course provider that is reimagining how people learn. Its industry-led short courses are designed to inspire and empower learners, providing contemporary content and insights that learners can take with them into the real world.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has never been more integral to how learners acquire knowledge and pursue their education. It has paved the way for a more convenient learning experience where learners can access learning materials from nearly any device, from anywhere in the world.

With high-energy courses that keep learners engaged and motivated, Ulleo's accessible courses provide pathways to accredited study at universities and colleges, encouraging learners to invest in themselves.

“Our focus is on changing the educational landscape by providing a modern digital learning experience that balances everything from local relevance and time to cost and outcome. We want our learners to trust the education system again, knowing that they can learn their way, in their own time, and from industry subject matter experts,” says David Duncan, Director of Ulleo.

Learners have the opportunity to participate in live workshops with industry mentors and leverage their expertise for a holistic learning experience.

Ulleo currently offers interior design and decoration courses and plans to broaden its study areas to include new course scopes very soon.

Endorsed by the Interior Design Association of Australia, Ulleo's Interior Design short course is co-created by real industry leaders in the field. Each course will be designed in collaboration with experts to ensure learners are industry-ready upon completion.

“Ulleo is a purpose-driven company with a commitment to doing the right thing for the planet and future generations. We do this by integrating sustainability topics and themes within all our courses, and have partnered with Carbon Neutral to plant trees on behalf of our learners to celebrate their course milestones during their learning journey with us,” says Duncan.

