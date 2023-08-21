Ulez: What is the scrappage scheme that extends this week?

From Monday (August 21), all Londoners who own non-compliant vehicles will qualify for support from the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage programme.

The extension of the programme was announced earlier this month by Mayor Sadiq Khan. It came after the pool of qualified candidates had already been widened in July, when all Londoners receiving child benefits and companies with fewer than 50 employees were included.

Prior to this, only people receiving specific disability and low-income benefits as well as organisations like small enterprises and charities were eligible.

This means that from this week, every Londoner with a non-ULEZ-compliant car will be eligible for a £2,000 grant, charities will be eligible for grants of up to £27,000 to trash up to three minibuses, while mall businesses and sole traders will be eligible for subsidies of up to £21,000 to scrap up to three vans.

Ulez’s expansion will see hundreds of thousands of motorists paying £12.50 daily for using London's roads.

According to a survey commissioned by Transport for London, 30,000 non-compliant trucks are reportedly daily users of the Ulez extension region.

What is the scrappage scheme?

The scrappage scheme provides drivers with grants to replace their vehicles with less polluting models.

The scrappage scheme, which provides drivers with grants to replace their vehicles with less polluting models, has until now only been open to Londoners in receipt of certain benefits, as well as businesses with fewer than 50 employees, and charities registered in the capital.

London drivers whose vehicles don't meet the ultra-low emission charge standards can apply for grants to either scrap or upgrade their old, polluting automobiles.

The decision means hundreds of thousands of drivers who own older, more polluting vehicles will face a daily fee of £12.50 for using London’s roads.

The TfL online checking tool allows you to determine whether your car or bike is eligible.

You can apply for the car and motorbike scrappage scheme via TfL’s website.

When can all Londoners apply for the scrappage scheme?

From August 21, all Londoners will be able to apply for the scheme. Previously, the scheme was only available to those who were receiving benefits.

The scheme had about £60 million left, but now another £50 million will be added.

How long does it take to hear back about your application?

TfL says that it takes about 20 days to process an application and you will need a Certificate of Destruction confirming that your car has been scrapped before the £2,000 grant will be processed.

While some have complained about this, saying this would leave them having to wait a number of weeks before they can buy their new car, TfL has shared that the scrappage money isn’t necessarily offered so that people can buy a new car. They added that the money could also be used to buy a travel card or join a car club.

How to scrap non-compliant cars and motorcycles

Londoners can apply for cash incentives to discard non-compliant vehicles like motorcycles or cars.

Wheelchair users with modified vans can apply for grants of £5,000 to destroy or modify non-compliant wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Charities, sole proprietors, and companies with fewer than 10 employees who are registered in London may apply to scrap a van or a minibus (for a grant of £5,000 or £7,000, respectively), to retrofit some vans or minibuses (for a grant of £5,000), or to scrap and replace a van or minibus with a fully electric vehicle (for grants of £7,500 or £9,500, respectively).

Additionally, applicants have the choice of receiving a combination of cash and yearly bus and tram passes.

Can Londoners buy an old car just to apply for the £2,000 scrappage scheme?

No, the only vehicles that can apply for the scheme are cars that have been registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to you or someone who lives at your address since January 30, 2022 or earlier.

Will the scrappage scheme get extended to outside London for commuters?

Currently, the scrappage scheme is only available to Londoners.

However, Sadiq Khan has called on the central government to set up a scrappage scheme for the home counties.

A decision about this hasn’t been revealed just yet.