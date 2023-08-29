Ulez loophole: how to claim back tax on the £12.50 daily charge

Ulez camera

Self-employed tradesmen driving vehicles that do not comply with London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) could recoup money spent on the clean air levy via their tax returns.

Sadiq Khan’s controversial Ulez scheme is set to expand to cover all London boroughs from today as drivers across the city are hit with the £12.50 daily charge.

But tradesmen who are required to pay the Mayor’s fee may be able to claim it as a business expense when they submit their annual tax return.

Since the scheme was rolled out by the Mayor in 2019, , with disabled people, charities and small businesses among those who qualify.

But the scheme has had much opposition. Transport for London (TfL) recently began reinforcing Ulez enforcement cameras with armour to guard against growing levels of vandalism in response to the fee expanding to cover all 32 of London’s boroughs.

The Federation of Small Businesses has also warned that traders are facing financial ruin because of Mr Khan’s “heavy handed” Ulez rollout, and called on the Mayor to treat drivers fairly if they fall foul of the rules.

However self-employed workers who have to use work vehicles to make a living are entitled to claim back money spent on travel expenses, including low emission zone charges, HM Revenue and Customs has confirmed.

This means that the cost of driving a non-Ulez-compliant vehicle in London can be deducted from your taxable profit, so long as the journey that incurred the charge relates solely to the purposes of trade.

Allowable expenses that are claimed for, such as stationery and other work equipment, can be deducted in full from the profits of a self-employed individual.

The rate that tax is charged depends on how a business is legally registered, the amount of profit it turns over and what other sources of income it has.

You must be registered for self-employment and submit a self-assessment tax return to qualify.

Employees of a company who drive for work may also be entitled to claim back the money they have spent on London’s Ulez, however these costs cannot be related to simply commuting to your place of work – rather as a result of travelling to a business meeting or other work-related travel.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.