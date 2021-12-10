Ulez expansion revealed to have cut ‘dirty’ vehicles by over a third

(Evening Standard / eyevine)

The expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) cut the number of “dirty” vehicles by more than a third while generating almost £600,000 a day for Sadiq Khan, it was revealed on Friday.

The Mayor published the first results of the expansion of the Ulez from central London to the suburbs on October 25.

An average of 92 per cent of vehicles spotted in the zone, which borders the North and South Circular Roads, complied with the new exhaust emission rules – meaning they did not have to pay the £12.50 daily levy.

The Ulez was highly effective at deterring more polluting vehicles within the 146 square miles zone – the number that failed to meet the new rules fell by 37 per cent on weekdays, from 127,000 to 80,000, compared to two weeks prior to the expansion.

On weekends, there was a 35 per cent reduction, from 108,000 to 70,000 “dirty” vehicles a day.

An average of 45,800 drivers a day (59 per cent of non-compliant vehicles) paid the Ulez in the first month - generating £572,500 a day for Transport for London.

About 35 per cent of non-compliant vehicles were “non chargeable” - because they were benefiting from an exemption.

But Mr Khan revealed he had not imposed any £160 fines for a first failure to pay the charge for the first month, despite TfL’s dire financial crisis.

Instead motorists were sent warning letters in case they had made a “genuine mistake”. With the zone now more than six weeks old, penalties are now being imposed.

The report revealed that 121,200 warning letters were issued in the first month - meaning TfL did not receive between £9,696,000 (if the fines were paid early at the £80 discounted rate) or up to £19,392,000 if they were paid at the £160 full rate.

As the Standard revealed last month, the Ulez has been more effective than TfL expected - meaning it will generate £600m less than anticipated in revenues for the mayor over the next three years.

Drivers of most diesel vehicles more than six years old or petrol cars more than 15 years old have to pay the 24/7 Ulez if they enter or move within the zone.

Overall, there was a one per cent reduction in all vehicles inside the zone, down 11,000, from 964,000 to 953,000 on weekdays.

Immediately prior to the expansion, 87 per cent of vehicles complied with the emission rules. Today’s figures show how rapidly Londoners ditched their old cars and switched to newer, cleaner vehicles – sparking a shortage of electric vehicles and sending the price of Ulez-compliant second-hand cars soaring.

Across Greater London, 82 per cent of vehicles now meet the Ulez standards, up two points since October – demonstrating its wider benefits.

The report revealed that 93.8 per cent of cars were compliant with the Ulez rules - but only 77.8 per cent of vans.

Carbon dioxide emissions from cars and vans in the zone are expected to fall by five per cent in the first year.

Nitrogen oxide road emissions are also expected to fall by 30 per cent but it has not been possible yet to measure any changes.

Mr Khan said: “This shows how bold action reaps rewards on air quality and climate change.

“Just one month after expanding the world’s first ultra-low emission zone, we have seen a significant reduction in the number of older, more polluting vehicles driving in our capital. This is vitally important because toxic air is an invisible killer, responsible for one of the biggest public health crises of our generation. The high compliance rate means that millions of Londoners are already benefiting from cleaner air.”

Professor Frank Kelly, of Imperial College London, said: “The recently expanded Ulez has been very effective in reducing the number of vehicles on London’s roads, especially older more polluting vehicles.

“This is exactly what is needed to achieve further improvements in London’s air quality and remove this insidious burden on health. Cities around the world have much to learn from London’s approach.”

The report said non-chargeable vehicles “includes vehicles that benefit from an extended grace period, including community transport minibuses and disabled tax class vehicles, vehicles that benefit from one of the limited number of exemptions or discounts, vehicles that had already received a warning notice within the last 28 days, vehicles that were detected on a diversion route, and vehicles for which no enforcement action could be taken based on available data”.

