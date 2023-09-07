Ulez exemption for my scooter has been a paperwork nightmare

Photograph: Vuk Valcic/Shutterstock

We live in an area covered by the expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). My husband drives a Piaggio Vespa Granturismo 200 L scooter, which is exempted from the charge because, although its status is Euro 2, its nitrogen oxide emissions are below 0.15g/km. To apply for this exemption, Transport for London (TfL) requires a copy of the vehicle’s conformity certificate, the V5 registration certificate and a letter signed by a named individual from the manufacturer.

My husband has gone to considerable cost and effort to obtain this paperwork, including a signed letter from the executive vice-president of product manufacturing at the Piaggio Group. TfL has twice rejected his application, and twice invited him to provide information that he had already submitted if he wishes to contest the decision.

KH, Ealing, London

The mayor of London’s Ulez scheme expanded across London suburbia last week, meaning that older non-compliant vehicles face a £12.50 daily charge or a £180 fine. Without the exemption, your husband faces either of these charges every time he hits the road. His experience highlights the expense and trouble drivers must endure to prove that their vehicles meet the emissions standards.

It’s already cost him £120 and hours of bureaucracy to secure the required paperwork. TfL says that a discrepancy between the conformity certificate and manufacturer’s letter caused the application to be rejected. It only thought to mention that after I questioned its decision.

TfL says: “Following the submission of an invalid document, we should have been clearer on what the next steps were. We have spoken to this driver to outline what is required, and to apologise for any distress caused.”

And a last word on service

I wanted to say thank you to Joseph Joseph for replacing our two-and-a-half-year-old kitchen bin after its lid broke. It asked us to send photos of the issue, then immediately agreed to send a voucher for its replacement with another design. It also supplied some other kitchen items to make up the price difference from the original purchase. Given some of the terrible service companies give their customers that I read about in your fantastic column, it’s great to see when things go so right.

CD, Eastbourne, East Sussex

