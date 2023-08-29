Ulez cameras painted red as backlash begins

Four Ulez cameras in Bromley have been covered in red paint - Tony Kershaw, SWNS

Cameras used to enforce Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion have been vandalised in an immediate backlash to the scheme.

Four Ulez cameras in Bromley, south east London, were seemingly taken out of commission on Tuesday morning after being covered in red paint.

Meanwhile, a Ulez sign and camera were cut down in Harefield, west London.

The camera had been covered in an orange box with the words “no Ulez” written in large block capital letters on the side.

It came as some drivers faced a delay when trying to check whether their vehicles were Ulez-compliant.

A Ulez camera was toppled in Harefield and covered with an orange box with the words 'no Ulez' written on it - AJ Simpson/PA

People visiting the relevant Ulez page on the Transport for London website were greeted by a message which stated: “Our website is busier than usual.

“You are now in a queue, and your expected wait time is three minute(s). If you prefer not to wait, please try again later.”

An AA spokesman said: “Some AA members experienced delays checking with the TfL website whether their vehicles were compliant this morning.

“Most members did get through after waiting several minutes.”

The Ulez scheme expanded from eight to all 32 London boroughs from midnight on Tuesday, with vehicles that fail to meet certain emissions standards incurring a £12.50 daily charge.

Mr Khan, the Labour Mayor of London, has been under mounting pressure to scrap the rollout because of concerns over the financial impact it could have on struggling households in the capital amid the cost-of-living crisis.