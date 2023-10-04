Ulez camera switched off after more than 900 drivers incorrectly charged

TfL installed dozens of cameras on the boundary of outer London boroughs to catch those with non-compliant cars - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

Transport for London (TfL) has been forced to switch off one of its Ulez cameras after more than 900 drivers were wrongly charged.

The body said that it had turned off and relocated the camera in Harrow after the council informed them that it was incorrectly fining drivers who hadn’t entered the Ulez zone.

The camera, placed on the border of the newly expanded Ulez zone in the borough, had been incorrectly positioned and wrongly charged a total of 927 vehicles. All these individuals have since been refunded and the camera has now been repositioned.

It comes a month after Sadiq Khan’s expanded the Ulez zone to all 32 London boroughs. Under the new rules, drivers of vehicles that do not comply with certain emissions standards must pay a £12.50 daily charge or face fines of up to £180.

The expansion has faced widespread opposition throughout the first month of the roll-out, with some anti-Ulez protesters attacking the cameras used to police the zone. Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police revealed that there had been 285 reported attacks since the end of August, taking the total number of stolen or damaged cameras to 795 since April.

As part of the roll-out, TfL installed dozens of cameras on the boundary of outer London boroughs to catch those with non-compliant cars entering the capital.

Harrow council received repeated complaints about a camera positioned at the Old Redding junction - Google

However, there had been repeated complaints to Harrow council about one of these cameras positioned at the Old Redding junction and towards Common Road, with drivers arguing that they had been charged despite not entering the zone.

The 927 drivers were signed up to the body’s Ulez autopay system and instantly incorrectly charged. It is understood that more drivers captured by the camera will have received warning letters.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise for this error. Unfortunately this camera was incorrectly positioned. It was switched off once we were informed of the error and has been repositioned. We have refunded any charges that were wrongly issued.”

As of last Tuesday, TfL stopped issuing warning letters to drivers of non-compliant vehicles entering the Ulez zone, with these people now being hit with fines. Ulez fines are set at £90 if paid within 14 days but can hit £180 if not paid within that time frame.

It is understood that the first fines are expected to be landing from Wednesday.

A spokesman for TfL said: “As with previous schemes we have exercised our discretion in the last month and some people have received warning notices but drivers need to be aware that they must pay the charge or face a fine.”