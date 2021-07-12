Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Landscape Report 2021: Pipeline Holds Multiple Novel Prospects in Terms of Distinct Mechanisms of Action and Biologics

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disease Analysis: Ulcerative Colitis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UC typically presents with bloody diarrhea, which may manifest alongside mucus, rectal urgency, tenesmus, and abdominal pain. The disease course is relapsing and remitting with intermittent periods of acute exacerbation, which may be serious enough to warrant therapy escalation, hospitalization, or even colectomy.



Latest Key Takeaways

As specialty products, therapies for ulcerative colitis (UC) can be expensive, and formulary positioning is paramount to product uptake. Payers are settled in vital contracts that lead them to prioritize broad immunology drugs Humira and Remicade. This has posed a high barrier to newer entrants to the market, which cannot compete in volume and rebates. Biosimilar and generic competition will further undermine the likely premium pricing of newer and pipeline products.

Pivotal upcoming events in the forecast period include the entries of biosimilar adalimumab and generic tofacitinib. Biosimilar adalimumab will enter the US market from 2023, while generic tofacitinib is expected to enter the US market at the end of 2025. Notably, generics have fewer barriers to entry than biosimilars due to numerous factors, including their less complex nature and long-standing familiarity, which facilitates much faster and stronger erosion of branded sales.

Nevertheless, the UC market is projected to expand, propelled by a growing patient caseload and the introduction of pipeline products. The publisher estimates that in 2018, there were 12.6 million prevalent cases of UC worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 13.5 million prevalent cases by 2027.

The UC pipeline holds multiple novel prospects in terms of distinct mechanisms of action and biologics with more convenient formulations. The market will welcome sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators etrasimod and Zeposia, interleukin-23 (IL-23) modulator mirikizumab, and toll-like receptor (TLR) 9 modulator Kappaproct. There has been a positive response to Xeljanz as the first novel oral drug competing with biologics for UC, and other companies have recognized this opportunity to provide ease of administration with oral etrasimod, Zeposia, and Rinvoq. Once these products reach the market, they will provide more options for UC patients beyond the established, non-oral anti-TNF class, which is currently the mainstay of treatment. It is likely that these novel products will initially compete at later lines of therapy after the anti-TNF inhibitors, given the latter's enduring stronghold at the first line of biologic therapy.

Although the anti-TNF class are the cornerstone of treatment, ~10-30% of patients are non-responders to initial treatment and ~23-46% of patients lose response over time. Additionally, the class has black box warnings for the risk of serious infections and malignancy. These drugs are favored due to long-standing physician familiarity and prioritization in formularies; however, they do not satisfy persisting unmet needs in the UC market.