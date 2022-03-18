UL Receives Approval from RDW in the Netherlands to be a Technical Service for United Nations Regulations Focusing on Cybersecurity in Connected Vehicles

·4 min read

Approval from RDW of a vehicle's compliance with UN R155 and R156 applies to 64 countries, including Japan and South Korea, the European Union and throughout the United Kingdom.

LEIDEN, Netherlands, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, today announced that the company has been designated by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) as a technical service for auditing and testing of vehicles, including passenger cars, vans, trucks and buses, for compliance with two key United Nations automotive cybersecurity regulations.

UL has been designated by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) as a technical service for auditing and testing of vehicles, including passenger cars, vans, trucks and buses, for compliance with two key United Nations automotive cybersecurity regulations.
UL has been designated by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) as a technical service for auditing and testing of vehicles, including passenger cars, vans, trucks and buses, for compliance with two key United Nations automotive cybersecurity regulations.

These regulations include United Nations Regulation No. 155 (UN R155), covering cybersecurity and requiring that connected vehicles have a certified cybersecurity management system (CSMS), and United Nations Regulation No. 156 (UN R156), covering software updates management system (SUMS) for connected vehicles. Approval from RDW of a vehicle's compliance with UN R155 and UN R156 also applies for all 27 European Union countries and 37 countries worldwide, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and throughout the United Kingdom, among others.

The CSMS framework serves as a systematic risk-based approach defining organizational processes, responsibilities and governance to manage risk associated with vehicle cyberthreats. The Software Update Management framework defines systematic control and compliance with established guidelines to ensure that a software update does not reduce vehicle safety.

"RDW has worked closely with UL for many years, and that includes the preparation of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Regulations R155 and R156 for cybersecurity and software updates and the ISO/SAE 21434 industry standard for automotive cybersecurity engineering," said Gerard Doll, director of Vehicle Regulation and Vehicle Admission at RDW. "UL brings expertise from other ecosystems with significant security governance, which are multi-stakeholder, global in nature, and combining information technology and operational technology, similar to the automotive industry. We are pleased that we can continue to leverage UL's expertise to help ensure that any connected vehicle innovations introduced into Dutch roads are done so in a safe and secure manner."

UN R155 and UN R156, addressing software updates and software update management systems, were passed by UNECE's World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations and focus on cybersecurity and software updates for vehicles by establishing clear performance and audit requirements for car manufacturers. They require the implementation of measures across four distinct areas:

  • Managing vehicle cyber risks

  • Securing vehicles by design and mitigating risks along the value chain

  • Detecting and responding to security incidents across the vehicle fleet

  • Providing safe and secure software updates and ensuring vehicle safety is not compromised, introducing a legal basis for Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to software on the vehicle.

With over 500 international security experts, UL works with customers worldwide with industry-leading working knowledge of automotive standards and best practices. UL's representatives serve as participants and advisers on key standards groups and industry consortiums, such as the International Organization for Standardization, the UN World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations and more. UL also has extensive expertise in cybersecurity with a global network of Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) security laboratories, security experts and advisers with specialized expertise in global security standards, frameworks and best practices for the automotive ecosystem.

"Increasing consumer expectations are pushing automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to transform and increase the speed of innovation while building and maintaining trust. Automotive and mobility companies understand they must innovate to remain competitive," said Chante Maurio, vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security group. "With rising expectations for connectivity, interoperability, transparency and safety paired with rapid advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, they must create safe and secure innovations that consumers can trust. While these opportunities and the challenges are immense, we, at UL, are honored to play a role in helping drive their success and to continue cooperative relationships with RDW and other regulators, approval authorities and the automotive industry for a safer and more secure world."

About UL
UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

Press contact:
Steven Brewster
UL
ULNews@UL.com
+1.847.664.8425

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)
UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-receives-approval-from-rdw-in-the-netherlands-to-be-a-technical-service-for-united-nations-regulations-focusing-on-cybersecurity-in-connected-vehicles-301505986.html

SOURCE UL

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c6835.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Sharks sign Tomas Hertl to 8-year extension

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks agreed Wednesday on an eight-year contract extension with Tomas Hertl, locking up their star center for the long term instead of dealing him away at the trade deadline. The Sharks had been committed to trying to keep Hertl but wanted to get the extension in place before Monday's trade deadline. Hertl was in the final year of a $22.5 million, four-year contract and could have been an unrestricted free agent this summer without an extension. The new deal

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage