UL Monroe Warhawks to play the SE Louisiana Lions Monday

SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces SE Louisiana.

The Warhawks are 2-0 in home games. UL Monroe scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

SE Louisiana finished 10-9 in Southland games and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press