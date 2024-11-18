UL Monroe Warhawks to play the SE Louisiana Lions Monday
SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3)
Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces SE Louisiana.
The Warhawks are 2-0 in home games. UL Monroe scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.
SE Louisiana finished 10-9 in Southland games and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.
