UK's Vistry to merge affordable-housing business with Housebuilding division

(Reuters) -British homebuilder Vistry Group on Monday said it would merge its affordable-housing business 'Partnerships' with its Housebuilding operations, while maintaining its annual profit forecast on resilient demand in cheap homes segment.

British housebuilders are increasingly feeling the pinch from the Bank of England's 14 consecutive interest rate hikes that have hit profit margins and demand amid elevated mortgage costs and affordability concerns.

"The scale of the social need for affordable mixed tenure housing across the country continues to increase and it is clear that Vistry is uniquely positioned as the leader in partnerships housing," CEO Greg Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Vistry works with local government authorities and housing associations to build affordable homes through its key 'Partnerships' business and that division has outperformed its Housebuilding division, which operates similar to its rival builders.

One of the biggest British housebuilders in terms of annual homes built, Vistry posted adjusted pre-tax profit of 174 million pounds ($217.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 189.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7994 pounds)

