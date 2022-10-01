UK's Truss meets Danish counterpart, discuss Nord Stream 'sabotage'

·1 min read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss met her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Saturday and discussed what they agreed was "sabotage" to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, as well as wind power and security cooperation, Truss's office said.

"(Frederiksen) updated the Prime Minister on the damage caused to the Nord Stream pipelines last week. They agreed the incidents were clearly an act of sabotage," Truss's office said in a statement.

"The leaders agreed that the safety and security of the Baltic Sea is in everyone's interest," the statement added. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Gareth Jones)

