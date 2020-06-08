The UK's new travel quarantine rules begin: a breakdown

Photo credit: Ziga Plahutar - Getty Images

From today, 8 June, anyone arriving into the UK must quarantine for two weeks, according to new government guidelines. The decision aims to prevent infection from overseas coronavirus cases.

The rules applies to passengers arriving in the UK by plane, ferry or train - including UK nationals - all of whom will be asked to fill in a form detailing the address that they will self-isolate at for two weeks. The government says it will fine anyone who breaches these rules up to £1,000.

If passengers fail to provide an address, then the government will arrange accommodation at the traveller's expense. Once they arrive at their destination, they are not allowed to use public transport and are prohibited from going to work, school, or public areas, or have visitors except for essential support. Going to the shops, even for food, is also against the rules, providing they have help from others.

Exemptions:

Anyone coming from thee Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man does not have to enter quarantine. There are a number of groups who are exempt, including:

Road haulage and freight workers

Medical and care professionals providing essential healthcare

Those arriving for pre-arranged medical treatment

Passengers in transit , if they do not pass through border control

Seasonal agricultural workers if they self-isolate where they are working

UK residents who ordinarily travel overseas at least once a week for work

The UK joins a number of other countries who have adopted similar measures to prevent further coronavirus spreading, including Canada, the UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

The current quarantine rules, which have been received harshly by 200 travel companies, will be in place for the next three weeks (end of June). They will then be reviewed to ensure that they remain ''effective and necessary''.

