UK's Sunak eyes deal on corporation tax at G7 meeting

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, José Abreu drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Chicago has won four of its last five games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a perfect sixth inning and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for his 11th save. Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles, who have lost 11 consecutive games, which is Baltimore's longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row on Sept. 17-30, 2009. Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-6) struggled again, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks. He finished with six strikeouts. It was his fifth straight loss; he failed to go at least five innings during that stretch. With one out in the first inning, Galvis drove Keuchel's 0-1 changeup into the left-field seats. Tim Anderson led off the first with a double for the White Sox and scored on Abreu's single to tie the game. Harvey limited the damage by striking out Lamb with runners on the corners. The White Sox broke open the game in the third. Harvey allowed back-to-backs walks to start the inning and Abreu followed with a two-run single. Moncada got the stop sign at third base but came around to score after right fielder Anthony Santander hesitated to throw in the ball. One out later, Lamb hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot, on a 1-2 fastball from Harvey to give the White Sox a 5-1 lead. Baltimore cut Chicago's lead in the fourth inning. Franco hit a solo shot and Ryan Mountcastle tripled and scored to make it 5-3. Galvis homered again off Keuchel on a 3-1 pitch in the fifth inning. It was his ninth of the season and the fourth multi-home run game of his career. He last hit two home runs against the Royals on July 1, 2019. After White Sox reliever Shawn Armstong walked Anderson in the sixth, Moncada gave the White Sox a pair of insurance runs with a two-run homer. With Saturday’s doubleheader and another one with Cleveland on Monday, the White Sox play five games in three days. “You know when a season starts, unless you’re in a domed stadium or out west, that you’re going to have some difficult makeup days," White Sox manager Tony La Russa. “I’m just going through this, just thankful they’re seven innings.” Tyler Nevin, the son of former major leaguer Phil Nevin, doubled in his first at-bat in the majors in the second inning. Nevin, who turned 24 on Saturday, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies with the 38th pick in the 2015 amateur draft. UP NEXT The second game of the doubleheader features two of the best pitchers in the American League. Lefty John Means (4-0, 1.79 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Orioles. Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-1, 1.51 ERA) is set to go for the White Sox. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: Trey Mancini was out of the lineup. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Thursday's loss and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative. The first baseman entered Saturday second in the AL with 42 RBIs a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He is listed as day to day. ... With the roster expanding to 27 for the doubleheader, the Orioles called up Travis Lakins Sr. from Triple-A Norfolk. He is 1-4 with the Orioles this season with a 7.36 ERA in 16 games. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the first game. White Sox: The White Sox recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Triple-A Charlotte for the 27th spot on the roster. Burdi was 0-1 with Charlotte with a 4.26 ERA in five relief appearances. ... OF Adam Eaton was out with a hamstring injury. He is listed as day to day. ... LHP Jace Fry (microdiscectomy) worked one scoreless inning with two strikeouts Friday in his first rehab game with Charlotte. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Rose, The Associated Press