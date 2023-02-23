UK's Serco wins U.S. health department contract worth $690 mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco Group said on Thursday it won a contract by the U.S. health department valued at about $690 million to support the government in determining eligibility of citizens buying public heath insurance.

Serco rebid for the 4 year and 7-month contract, which is due to start on July 1 and has a one-year base period and four option periods, it said.

The British company, which provides public sector services for governments across the world, said it will assist qualified citizens to receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)