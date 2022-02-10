UK's Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrate the British Asian Trust, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday, the second time that the heir-to-the-throne has contracted the disease.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House said, adding he had cancelled his planned engagements for later in the day.

There was no immediate comment on his condition.

Charles, 73, who said in December both he and his wife Camilla had received their COVID vaccine booster shots, previously tested positive in March 2020 when he said he had been "lucky" to have suffered only mild symptoms.

He spent seven days in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland before resuming his duties.

On Wednesday, he attended a reception for the British Asian Trust where pictures showed him chatting to other guests including British finance minister Rishi Sunak. Health minister Sajid Javid and interior minister Priti Patel were also among those who were due to attend.

Charles's son Prince William also contracted COVID shortly after his father in 2020, with media reports saying he had been hit pretty badly by the virus.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)