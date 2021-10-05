UK's Melrose says auto sector cancellations surging on chip shortage

FILE PHOTO: A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing

(Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier Melrose Industries said on Tuesday the global chip shortage has led to a surge in monthly cancellations from its customers in the auto industry.

The owner of GKN, which supplies parts to carmakers such as Volkswagen, said the "in-month" cancellation from automotive customers has risen to about 20% to 25% from a normal rate of about 1% as seen in the first-quarter.

