UK's Melrose expects stronger 2023 aerospace earnings after FY profit jump

(Reuters) -British engineering firm GKN's owner Melrose Industries Plc said on Thursday it expects significantly stronger performance from its aerospace unit in 2023, after posting a jump in profit for the year ended Dec. 31.

The group's adjusted full-year pre-tax profit came in at 384 million pounds ($460.2 million), compared with 194 million pounds in the previous year.

Melrose, which supplies jets and auto parts, said it expects double-digit growth in revenue for its aerospace division in 2023, supported by pent-up demand in civil aviation and increase in clients' defence budgets.

The company added that its profit, rise in sales and cash generation last year was ahead of its expectations.

Meanwhile, the demerger of its GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy divisions is on track and is expected to be completed on April 20, Melrose said.

Shareholders will vote on the separation at a general meeting on March 30.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

