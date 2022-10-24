UK's Hunt working on Oct. 31 fiscal package, decision for next PM - PM's spokesperson

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is continuing to work on getting a medium-term fiscal package ready for Oct. 31 should the new prime minister want to go ahead with it on that day, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

"The chancellor and the Treasury continue to work towards to having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that day," the spokesperson told reporters. "The decision will rest with the new prime minister." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)