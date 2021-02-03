UK's Ferguson sees additional New York listing effective in March

Updated

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ferguson said on Wednesday it expects its additional share listing on the New York Stock Exchange to be effective in early March, as the plumbing parts distributor starts the process of registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which will retain its listing on London, said its American Depositary Receipts will be terminated as a result of the stock listing.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

