UK's CMC Markets flags Q1 operating income hit from subdued trading activity

(Reuters) -Online trading platform CMC Markets flagged a hit to its first-quarter net operating income on Tuesday, due to subdued trading activity amid a slowdown in market volatility in the first two and half months of the financial year 2024.

CMC Market, which has been battling with higher costs on the back of a weaker British pound and inflationary pressures, said it now expects its investment plans to increase its expenses to about 240 million pounds ($301.32 million).

The company reported a 9% fall to 58,737 in its active trading clients for the year ended on March 31, while client activity was down 15%-20% in the first two and half months.

CMC Market reported a net operating income of 288 million pounds for the year compared with the analysts' consensus of 285 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7965 pounds)

