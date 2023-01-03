UK's Cineworld not to sell assets, denies AMC talks

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cineworld, the British cinema operator in bankruptcy proceedings, said on Tuesday it would not sell any of its assets individually, weeks after AMC Entertainment confirmed it was not in talks to buy some of the UK firm's theatres.

Cineworld said it had not held discussions with AMC about the sale of any of its cinema assets, following media reports, and discussions about a reorganisation of its U.S. operations were ongoing. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)