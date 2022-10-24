Ukrainians cuddle pets and put up plastic sheets for windows to keep warm as winter bites

Joe Barnes
·5 min read
Blown out windows from Russain shelling leaves an apartment complex in Irpin open to the wintry breeze - Heathcliff O'Malley
Blown out windows from Russain shelling leaves an apartment complex in Irpin open to the wintry breeze - Heathcliff O'Malley

In a cold, dark room Yana Telizniak and her daughter are cuddled up with their dog and kitten for warmth.

A wintry breeze seeps through the plastic sheets that have been used to replace long-shattered windows.

Two electric heaters sit idle, the television is switched off, and only mobile phones and a battery-powered LED lamp illuminate the darkened space.

Like many Ukrainians, Yana, 28, and Ira, 12, are living in the remains of homes scarred by the war and without electricity.

It was in Irpin, a once idyllic commuter town on the outskirts of Kyiv, where Moscow’s invasion forces inflicted some of the worst damage in the early days of the invasion, massacring Ukrainians attempting to flee and leaving their homes in ruins.

When The Telegraph visited the 10th Line, a close knit community of four tower blocks, where Yana and Ira call home, its residents had been without power for hours.

Yana Telizniak and her daughter Ira - Heathcliff O'Malley
Yana Telizniak and her daughter Ira - Heathcliff O'Malley

Almost eight months after Vladimir Putin’s invasion began, the streets are littered with craters from shelling attacks, while the children’s playground is scarred by shrapnel.

Rolling blackouts ordered by the government in Kyiv mean vast swathes of the region are without power for hours every day.

Since an apparent Ukrainian strike earlier this month on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia, Moscow has shifted its attacks to civilian targets, in the hope of knocking out Ukraine’s energy network ahead of winter.

Russian forces have already triggered massive blackouts in more than 1,000 towns and villages across Ukraine, destroying some 30 per cent of the country’s power stations in an eight-day period.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has urged Ukrainians to be mindful of their electricity consumption amid the “wide scale” Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

“Please limit the use of appliances that use a lot of electricity. And especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and in the evening,” he said late on Saturday.

“Together, we are now showing that Ukrainian life cannot be broken…Even now – partially in the dark – life in our state, in our Ukraine, is still civilised.”

With winter approaching, this is a bleak prospect for Yana’s cold, but happy, home, which has been without windows since Russian jets rained down missiles on their Irpin estate.

An apartment block in Irpin made partially unliveable after its was badly damaged by Russian shelling in March - Heathcliff O'Malley
An apartment block in Irpin made partially unliveable after its was badly damaged by Russian shelling in March - Heathcliff O'Malley

It is now the norm that electricity in the town is switched off for four hours every afternoon, but there is no guarantee the lights will turn on as night falls.

Without gas, the 28-year-old mother is left wondering how she will provide her family with a warm meal for dinner.

Yana is proud of her baking skills, but an unfinished loaf of bread sits in the dark on a counter in her kitchen, as she is unable to use her electric-powered oven.

A food parcel from an international aid group visiting Irpin means they at least had supplies for cold sandwiches.

And with local schools still closed, she questions how her daughter can attend her online classes while there is no power.

“We’re always sick because it’s wet and cold, even when we have electricity,” she said. “Why have we not had the help because we really need windows.

“We’ve been told they won’t help with the heating until the windows are fitted to keep the warmth in.”

Yana Telizniak and her daughter Ira - Heathcliff O'Malley
Yana Telizniak and her daughter Ira - Heathcliff O'Malley

It would cost some 50,000 Ukrainian Hryvni, about £1,200, to replace the windows in their three-room apartment, when the average person living on the estate earns about 300 Hryvni, just £7, a day.

Across the hallway from Yana, house-proud Viktor, 60, a self-confessed fan of Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is hanging out of his sixth-floor windows, chipping away at the remaining glass left in his own window frames.

“Humour and smiles are all we have,” he said, as he suggested Mr Johnson should be brought back to replace Liz Truss.

After hauling his bicycle up four flights of stairs, the 46-year-old was happy to show off his baseball cap fitted with a torch, just so he could see where to put the key in the lock.

Viktor chips away at the remaining glass left in his own window frames - Heathcliff O'Malley
Viktor chips away at the remaining glass left in his own window frames - Heathcliff O'Malley

While Yana and Ira were able to find a new home on the estate, some former residents have been forced to find new accommodation further afield.

A short drive away is a makeshift temporary container town, funded by the Polish government, erected to house those unfortunate to have lost their homes in the destruction.

Katarina, 74, once lived across the road from Viktor, but her building has since been condemned. She now sleeps with three other women in bunk beds at the makeshift facility.

“We just don’t know how long we’ll live here, nobody will build a home while there is a war still going on,” she said.

Katerina and Ludmilla in temporary accommodation provided by Polish authorities in Irpin - Heathcliff O'Malley
Katerina and Ludmilla in temporary accommodation provided by Polish authorities in Irpin - Heathcliff O'Malley

For many, like Yana, Viktor, Serhii and Katarina, the war is over in Irpin, but the prospect of a tough winter is just as daunting.

While the capital city is rebuilt at breakneck speed, the commuter town’s residents fear they will be left behind as part of the regeneration efforts.

Yana was promised windows would arrive in three weeks, and the gas returned, before Kyiv's ice-cold winter sets in. But she does not hold out hope that the aid will arrive.

“It was such a beautiful town, so colourful… and then it was taken away from us,” said Katarina, as cheers greeted the return of electricity after hours in the dark.

Latest Stories

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it