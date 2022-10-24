Ukrainians cuddle pets and put up plastic sheets for windows to keep warm as winter bites

Blown out windows from Russain shelling leaves an apartment complex in Irpin open to the wintry breeze - Heathcliff O'Malley

In a cold, dark room Yana Telizniak and her daughter are cuddled up with their dog and kitten for warmth.

A wintry breeze seeps through the plastic sheets that have been used to replace long-shattered windows.

Two electric heaters sit idle, the television is switched off, and only mobile phones and a battery-powered LED lamp illuminate the darkened space.

Like many Ukrainians, Yana, 28, and Ira, 12, are living in the remains of homes scarred by the war and without electricity.

It was in Irpin, a once idyllic commuter town on the outskirts of Kyiv, where Moscow’s invasion forces inflicted some of the worst damage in the early days of the invasion, massacring Ukrainians attempting to flee and leaving their homes in ruins.

When The Telegraph visited the 10th Line, a close knit community of four tower blocks, where Yana and Ira call home, its residents had been without power for hours.

Yana Telizniak and her daughter Ira - Heathcliff O'Malley

Almost eight months after Vladimir Putin’s invasion began, the streets are littered with craters from shelling attacks, while the children’s playground is scarred by shrapnel.

Rolling blackouts ordered by the government in Kyiv mean vast swathes of the region are without power for hours every day.

Since an apparent Ukrainian strike earlier this month on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia, Moscow has shifted its attacks to civilian targets, in the hope of knocking out Ukraine’s energy network ahead of winter.

Russian forces have already triggered massive blackouts in more than 1,000 towns and villages across Ukraine, destroying some 30 per cent of the country’s power stations in an eight-day period.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has urged Ukrainians to be mindful of their electricity consumption amid the “wide scale” Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

“Please limit the use of appliances that use a lot of electricity. And especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and in the evening,” he said late on Saturday.

“Together, we are now showing that Ukrainian life cannot be broken…Even now – partially in the dark – life in our state, in our Ukraine, is still civilised.”

With winter approaching, this is a bleak prospect for Yana’s cold, but happy, home, which has been without windows since Russian jets rained down missiles on their Irpin estate.

An apartment block in Irpin made partially unliveable after its was badly damaged by Russian shelling in March - Heathcliff O'Malley

It is now the norm that electricity in the town is switched off for four hours every afternoon, but there is no guarantee the lights will turn on as night falls.

Without gas, the 28-year-old mother is left wondering how she will provide her family with a warm meal for dinner.

Yana is proud of her baking skills, but an unfinished loaf of bread sits in the dark on a counter in her kitchen, as she is unable to use her electric-powered oven.

A food parcel from an international aid group visiting Irpin means they at least had supplies for cold sandwiches.

And with local schools still closed, she questions how her daughter can attend her online classes while there is no power.

“We’re always sick because it’s wet and cold, even when we have electricity,” she said. “Why have we not had the help because we really need windows.

“We’ve been told they won’t help with the heating until the windows are fitted to keep the warmth in.”

Yana Telizniak and her daughter Ira - Heathcliff O'Malley

It would cost some 50,000 Ukrainian Hryvni, about £1,200, to replace the windows in their three-room apartment, when the average person living on the estate earns about 300 Hryvni, just £7, a day.

Across the hallway from Yana, house-proud Viktor, 60, a self-confessed fan of Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is hanging out of his sixth-floor windows, chipping away at the remaining glass left in his own window frames.

“Humour and smiles are all we have,” he said, as he suggested Mr Johnson should be brought back to replace Liz Truss.

After hauling his bicycle up four flights of stairs, the 46-year-old was happy to show off his baseball cap fitted with a torch, just so he could see where to put the key in the lock.

Viktor chips away at the remaining glass left in his own window frames - Heathcliff O'Malley

While Yana and Ira were able to find a new home on the estate, some former residents have been forced to find new accommodation further afield.

A short drive away is a makeshift temporary container town, funded by the Polish government, erected to house those unfortunate to have lost their homes in the destruction.

Katarina, 74, once lived across the road from Viktor, but her building has since been condemned. She now sleeps with three other women in bunk beds at the makeshift facility.

“We just don’t know how long we’ll live here, nobody will build a home while there is a war still going on,” she said.

Katerina and Ludmilla in temporary accommodation provided by Polish authorities in Irpin - Heathcliff O'Malley

For many, like Yana, Viktor, Serhii and Katarina, the war is over in Irpin, but the prospect of a tough winter is just as daunting.

While the capital city is rebuilt at breakneck speed, the commuter town’s residents fear they will be left behind as part of the regeneration efforts.

Yana was promised windows would arrive in three weeks, and the gas returned, before Kyiv's ice-cold winter sets in. But she does not hold out hope that the aid will arrive.

“It was such a beautiful town, so colourful… and then it was taken away from us,” said Katarina, as cheers greeted the return of electricity after hours in the dark.