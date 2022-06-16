Ukrainian war survivors want to make Canada their new permanent home

Renfrew -- When Charles Dickens wrote the classic “A Tale of Two Cities,” he wrote about pre-revolutionary and revolutionary France when he described it as the best of times and the worst of times for young adults caught up in as war that was forced upon them and how they did their best to survive in a very unfamiliar world.

Fast forward more than 200 years and a major and ground-shifting war is taking place today following Russia’s brutal and savage attack on the civilian population of Ukraine. Just like the main characters in Dickens’ novel did their best to escape the war that slaughtered so many innocent civilians, Ukrainian families have to the Ottawa Valley.

Dasha Zhydnko, a specialist in international trade, along with her 27-year old brother, Andrew, fled Kiev the day Russia invaded, and after spending a month in Poland, found refuge in the Ottawa Valley through Ukrainian Diaspora Support Canada.

One month later they were followed by fellow Ukrainians Vadym and Mary Loza who were thrilled to be able to raise their six-year old daughter Agneshka far away from the horrors of modern warfare.

Both families left their jobs, their homes and 99% of their belongings when they said goodbye to the capital city of Kiev and made their way to the relative safety of Poland.

Although both families arrived in Canada, their reasons for choosing this country were different.

Ms. Zhydnko was concerned the unpredictable Russian President Vladimir Putin would suddenly order a full-out assault on Poland and she could easily become another refugee again.

“We are so thankful to the wonderful people of Poland who helped us,” she said. “Even though they are a full member of NATO and will be protected if they are attacked, I just don’t want to be in the middle of a war again. We both agreed that Canada may be the furthest away from a war and it is clean, safe and people respect one another.”

The Lozas already knew what Canada stood as they had been talking about moving to Canada to pursue their careers.

“Maybe it is fate, but Mary and I have been discussing this for more than five years and although the reason for us to leave our home is one that we will never forget, we are just happy to be healthy and safe and no matter how many times we say thank you to everyone for what they have done for our family, it will never be enough.”

The 41-year old Network project manager, has slowly begun to see if he can use his specialized skills to help his neighbours, or in some way help his fellow citizens who need help adjusting to their new home. The couple met online several years ago and 37-year old Mary, who has 15 years-experience as a Human Relations specialist, said they knew one day they would call Canada their new home.

What makes this all seem so unreal is how our daughter had blended right in and every morning she springs out of bed and can wait to start school, she said. “This is so different and all she talked about at first was sitting on the school-bus and laughing and playing with her new friends at St. Joseph Catholic School in Calabogie.”

One thing both families have in common is the eternal appreciation for those who made their trip possible.

Ms. Loza, begins reading a list of names she has made and the complete strangers who went out into the spring and winter nights to meet them, provide age verification and drive them anywhere if it means helping out. As she slowly lists off the names on her list, she stops and points to the goosebumps on her arms.

“Where I begin, she asked. “Everyone like Kris, Rick and Joanne Fleming, Tiffany Rowan and her mom Debora from Griffith, and Ukrainian Diaspora Support Canada. And a lot of this would not have happened if it wasn’t for Josh (Curry).

Mr. Curry owns and operates Ottawa Valley Coffee, located beside the Post Office in downtown Renfrew, and the former Canadian soldier who devoted his life to be called overseas if called upon, said the new arrivals need help to make sure they apply their required paperwork and not fall victim to a person who shows no remorse while manipulating their situation.

The family of three may be forced to move later this year if the lodgings they currently reside in suddenly listed for sale.

“We love it here as it reminds us of simpler times,” Ms. Loza said. “It may take longer to get to a doctor or specialist when living two-hours away, but it is so beautiful and quiet; it is exactly what we needed when we arrived in Canada.”

Ms. Zhydnko and her younger brother were invited to share the home of Renfrew resident Sandra Eggersted.

“These kids needed a safe home and I would soon find out I needed them as well, Mrs. Eggersted said. “My house is alive again and so far, we are all enjoying our shared experience. I would say to anyone to call Josh and get involved. These wonderful people came to Canada with a few suitcases, yet they rarely complain.”

Mr. Loza best summed up their experiences when he said “you never realize just how good you have it until one day, you suddenly wind up with nothing.”/

One day the war will eventually end and both sides will agree to stop shooting and start talking. Ms. Zhydnko will decide at that point whether or not to return to Kiev and leave Canada behind.

“I can’t tell you yet how I feel about that,” she said. “But I can tell you I will never live under Russian dictatorship and I will never be able to forgive them for what they have done. They murdered about 40 of my co-workers, they bombed and killed some of my innocent friends. For what? What have they accomplished? Nothing. All they have done is turn most of the world against them and I will never be able to forgive them.”

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader