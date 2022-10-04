Ukrainian troops overrun Russian forces, break through lines in recently annexed Kherson; US to send more advanced weapons: Live updates

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·7 min read

A Ukrainian counteroffensive that already has reclaimed thousands of miles is breaking through Russian lines in the southern Kherson region recently subject to annexation by Moscow, Kremlin-aligned officials said Monday.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-picked head of the Kherson province, said on state television that multiple settlements about 70 miles northeast of the city of Kherson on the Dnieper River have been overrun.

"It's tense, let's put it that way," Saldo said in a translation by Reuters.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in his daily briefing that “with superior tank units ... the enemy managed to penetrate into the depths of our defense.” But Konashenkov said Russian troops had fallen back to a defensive position and "continue to inflict massive fire damage” on Kyiv’s forces.

Ukraine also reported making inroads in the Luhansk province days after reclaiming the strategic eastern city of Lyman in the Donetsk province near the border with Luhansk.

The Ukrainian gains are bringing into question Russia's ability to absorb four occupied regions -- Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhizhia -- after claiming overwhelming victory last week in widely discredited elections. Russian officials so far can't even agree on where the borders of those provinces are.

Developments:

►The European Union nations will have to reduce natural gas use by 13% in the winter and may wind up competing for energy with Asia if they get entirely cut off by Russia, the International Energy Agency said Monday.

►Ihor Murashov, director general of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the Ukrainian province of Zaporizhzhia, was released from Russian custody after being detained leaving the facility Friday, according to Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

►WNBA star Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession has been set for Oct. 25, a Russian court said Monday.

►Russian shelling of eight Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours killed two civilians and wounded 14 others, Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday.

►The Joint Expeditionary Force group of northern European nations met Monday and discussed coordinated security -- "including increased maritime presence'' -- for the pipelines in the Baltic Sea after blasts created three leaks of natural gas, the British Defense Ministry said.

A Ukrainian flag waves on a street of the recently liberated village of Vysokopillya, Kherson region, on Sept. 27, 2022.
A Ukrainian flag waves on a street of the recently liberated village of Vysokopillya, Kherson region, on Sept. 27, 2022.

Ukraine to get four more HIMARS launchers in near term

Four more of the U.S. rocket launchers that have proven pivotal in the war against Russia are coming Ukraine's way soon, not years down the road.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new $624 million package of military aid expected to be announced Tuesday, U.S. officials said on condition of anonymity.

The new delivery will increase to 20 the number of HIMARS sent to Ukraine, which has benefited from their capacity to strike accurately from 40-plus miles to destroy weapon depots and bridges Russia used to supply its troops. That ability has helped turn the war's momentum in Ukraine's favor.

This new supply of HIMARS is separate from a program announced in recent weeks that will fund 18 more such launchers in future years as the U.S. and its allies seek to boost Ukraine's long-term defenses.

Russian media outlets becoming more critical of war, think tank says

Embarrassing battlefield losses in the northern Kharkiv region and more recently in the strategic eastern city of Lyman, along with the troubled mobilization of civilians, "are fundamentally changing the Russian information space,'' the Institute for the Study of War said.

The Washington think tank noted that Russian state media outlets and military bloggers, faced with the facts on the ground, are pointing fingers for Moscow's failures and complaining about war misinformation.

Some guests on pro-Kremlin TV shows have even criticized the planned annexation of four Ukrainian provinces whose control by Russia seems increasingly tenuous, according to the ISW assessment. And a Russian public that had largely remained disengaged from the war has grown wary and distrustful upon the heightened prospect of being more directly impacted by the conflict, in some cases being forced to participate.

"The Kremlin’s declaration of partial mobilization exposed the general Russian public to the consequences of the defeat around Kharkiv and then at Lyman,'' the institute wrote, "shattering the Kremlin’s efforts to portray the war as limited and generally successful.''

Petraeus: US and NATO allies would 'take out' Russian forces if they used nukes

There's an important fact to keep in mind amid the concern Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised with his nuclear threats: The U.S. and its allies would crush the Russian forces, former CIA Director David Petraeus says.

Petraeus, a retired four star general, said that if Putin used nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the U.S. would lead a collective response with other NATO nations "that would take out every Russian conventional force that we can see and identify on the battlefield in Ukraine and also in Crimea and every ship in the Black Sea.”

Petraeus made the comments during a Sunday interview with ABC's "This Week'' in which he said Putin is not only losing the war, but "the battlefield reality he faces is, I think, irreversible.'' He added: "There's nothing he can do at this point. ... and the losses have been staggering."

Petraeus noted that he hasn't spoken with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who last week revealed the Biden administration has made it clear to the Russians that they would face "catastrophic consequences'' if they used nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Even though Ukraine is not a member of NATO, Petraeus said a Russian nuclear attack would be so "horrific'' that the U.S. and its allies would have no choice but to respond militarily.

"But it doesn't expand, it doesn’t –  it’s not nuclear for nuclear. You don't want to, again, get into a nuclear escalation here,'' he said. "But you have to show that this cannot be accepted in any way.''

Russia has stolen $530 million in Ukrainian grain, investigation finds

Russia has stolen at least $530 million worth of Ukrainian grain as part of a sophisticated smuggling operation used to help fund the war, according to an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline.”

Tracking three dozen ships that made more than 50 trips carrying grain from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine to ports in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and other countries, the news organizations found Russia used "falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge'' to steal the grain.

Ukraine has made repeated accusations of grain theft during the war, drawing denials from Moscow.

“It’s just pure pillaging and looting, and that is also an actionable offense under international military law,” said David Crane, a prosecutor who has been involved in numerous international war crime investigations.

Russian parliament house approves annexations

The lower house of the Russian parliament on Monday approved the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. The unanimous vote by the State Duma came days after President Vladimir Putin and Russian-installed leaders of the four regions signed the treaties. The upper house is expected to follow suit Tuesday. Ukraine, the U.S. and its western allies have dismissed the annexations as having no legal validity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas would join Russia. He said the borders of the two other regions – Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – have not been determined.

Kremlin shrugs off criticism of leadership

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said criticism of Russia's military leadership by Chechnya’s regional leader was driven by emotions. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, scathingly criticized the Russian military command over the weekend, saying the Russian retreat from the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine was a result of incompetence and nepotism. Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that Russian military leader Colonel-General Alexander Lapin should be fired.

"If I had my way I would have demoted Lapin to private, would have deprived him of his awards and would have sent him to the front line to wash off his shame with the rifle in his hands," Kadyrov wrote.

Kadyrov also called for the use of low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine to reverse the momentum of the war, which has been decidedly in Ukraine's favor in recent weeks.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Ukraine troops break through Russian lines in Kherson

Latest Stories

  • Russian troops forced to retreat from city in newly annexed region as Ukraine pushes forward: Updates

    Russia said it has withdrawn troops from Lyman, where Ukrainian forces made a bold battlefield challenge to Russia's annexation plan. Live updates.

  • Ukraine ambassador tells Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’ after Tesla boss tries Twitter poll to solve conflict

    Billionaire floated peace deal proposals on social media platform

  • Ukraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief

    Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday. "We have seen that they have been able to take a new town, Lyman, and that demonstrates that the Ukrainians are making progress, are able to push back the Russian forces because of the courage, because of their bravery, their skills, but of course also because of the advanced weapons that the United States and other allies are providing," Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." The best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kyiv, Stoltenberg said.

  • Walkie, Russian Rapper Who Opposed War in Ukraine, Dies of Suicide at 27 After Being Drafted

    "If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can't take the sin of murder on my soul and I don't want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals."

  • A death stare and a $269,000 bet: Why this could be the ‘biggest scandal’ in poker history

    Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game

  • Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems

    The U.S. will soon deliver to Ukraine four more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new $625 million package of aid expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to U.S. officials. The decision marks the first time the U.S. has sent more HIMARS to Ukraine since late July, and it will bring the total number delivered so far to 20.

  • Rick Scott responds to Trump's 'death wish' attack on Mitch McConnell

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a member of Republican leadership in the upper chamber, said Sunday that he does not "condone violence" after Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and suggested McConnell had a "death wish"-- but Scott stopped short of condemning the former president. Trump, in a post on his Truth Social website last week, wrote that McConnell must have a "death wish" after supporting a continuing resolution to fund the federal government. Trump went on to criticize McConnell's wife in racist terms, writing that he should "seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!" Trump was referring to Elaine Chao, who is Taiwanese.

  • Chaotic call-up reports add to Russian set-backs

    STORY: There've been further reports of chaos in Russia's mobilization for Ukraine, less than two weeks after President Vladimir Putin announced it.According to the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East on Monday (October 3), about half the men called up there were found unfit for duty and sent home. Mikhail Degtyarev also fired the region's military commissar."In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices. About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the criteria for entering the military service. The work to achieve the goals set by the president continues."Tens of thousands of Russian men were suddenly called up into the military and tens of thousands of others have fled abroad.The governor's comments followed a major Ukrainian breakthrough at the weekend, when its forces retook Lyman, the main Russian bastion in the north of Donetsk province.In another setback for Moscow, a Russian-installed official confirmed more Ukrainian advances along the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson on Monday. By Monday afternoon, Ukraine's defense ministry had confirmed only the recapture of one village close to the previous front line. Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video, the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.Kherson is among four occupied Ukrainian regions whose annexation Russia declared following hastily organized votes that Ukraine and the West denounced as coercive and illegitimate.The lower house of Russia's parliament approved laws on the annexation on Monday. No opposition had been expected. More than seven months into a war that has killed tens of thousands, even Moscow's basic aims are far from achieved.Lyman especially touched a nerve - prompting a Putin ally to publicly ridicule the military top brass, which is rare in modern Russia.Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, who has sent many of his own units to fight in Ukraine, called for the region's commander to be stripped of his medals and sent to the frontline - to wash away his shame with blood. He also condemned what he called nepotism in the army, saying talentless mediocrities were letting the country down.

  • At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020

    Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.

  • Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents

    "The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process," Trump's lawyers said in a filing in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate. The department said its inability to access the non-classified documents is still hampering significant aspects of its investigation on the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

    The trial of Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the militia group charged with seditious conspiracy began Monday in Washington, D.C.

  • Petty crime leads Plaster Rock to hire private security company

    The Village of Plaster Rock has hired a private security firm to help deal with petty crime. Thieves started running "rampant" in the Tobique area this summer, said Mayor Tom Eagles. They took kayaks, canoes, four-wheelers, side-by-sides, trailers and gasoline. "They broke into the golf course here a couple of times this summer. It's even got so bad they broke into a tool shed at the local cemetery and stole the gas there," he said. Similar concerns were heard in recent months from McAdam in sou

  • Ukraine Latest: Counteroffensive continues in Donetsk and South

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that liberating settlements from Russian occupation is now “the trend” as his forces press further into the eastern Donetsk region and seek gains in the south. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryTesla Tumbles Mo

  • Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks $475 million in punitive damages

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him. Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that CNN had used its considerable influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically. Trump, a Republican, claims in the 29-page lawsuit that CNN had a long track record of criticizing him but had ramped up its attacks in recent months because the network feared that he would run again for president in 2024.

  • China trying to establish ‘new normal’ of heightened Taiwan military activity, says US defence chief

    Lloyd Austin reiterated the US’s commitment to one-China policy

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses

    Burry said the sell-off reminds him of the start of the dot-com crash, and blasted the passive-investing boom for mindlessly raising asset prices.

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said the director general of Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest power plant, Ihor Murashov, has been released from Russian custody after his detention last week. Murashov was blindfolded and detained after leaving the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday. MOSCOW — The Russian military on Monday acknowledged that Kyiv’s forces have broken through Moscow’s defenses in the Kherson region.

  • Megan Fox Is an '80s Neon Dream in a Lime Green Thongkini

    Megan Fox brought the cutest '80s-inspired neon green and hot pink bikini on vacation with Machine Gun Kelly. Shop her Instagram swimsuit looks here.

  • Australian Team Upsets NBA's Phoenix Suns In Surprise Preseason Victory

    An NBA team had not lost to a non-NBA team in the preseason since 2016.

  • Coronation Street's Aaron receives shocking news over fire

    Coronation Street teen Aaron Sandford receives some worrying news about his abusive father Eric next week.