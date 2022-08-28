Ukrainian troops say they will liberate Kherson but the wait for more artillery could be long

Soldier Phoenix - Oliver Marsden

Phoenix arose bleary-eyed at 10am on Friday and downed a Hell energy drink, just three hours after coming off duty from the night before.

Standing outside a destroyed school, the 25-year-old explained that his mission has remained the same since March, when Ukrainian forces had driven the Russians out of this village some 20 miles equidistant from the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

“We will liberate Kherson, that’s not an expectation but a certainty,” said the blonde soldier, whose call sign stemmed from the tattoo on his left forearm. “But we won't make a counter-offensive until we have more artillery.”

For Ukrainian forces fighting in the seventh month since the Russian invasion, Kherson holds a symbolic and strategic importance.

While western allies and the Kyiv government are eager for the highly anticipated counter-offensive to begin, military leaders want to build up overwhelming forces and firepower before an advance.

“We need more artillery support and only after that can we advance,” Phoenix said.

Ukrainian soldier - Oliver Marsden

Goat in destroyed school - Oliver Marsden

A soldier's helmet and rifle - Oliver Marsden

It’s easy to see why. This southern farmland upon which Ukrainian forces halted the Russian march westwards is open for miles: a patchwork of featureless fields and shelter belts, hardly ideal for defence but no cakewalk to capture from reinforced positions either.

Like much of the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces, it’s been months since either side made any significant gains here despite constant heavy fighting.

Ukrainian forces initially held off the Russian advance in heavy fighting on the outskirts of Kherson, 90 miles to the west. But outflanked and encircled by Russian troops they were forced to break out, abandoning the city to consolidate their defences further west.

A port city of a quarter million inhabitants on the right bank of the lower Dnipro river, Kherson was the first major city and only regional capital to have fallen to Russian forces since the February invasion. Russian forces appear more vulnerable here than on other fronts, with an estimated 20,000 troops in a pocket west of the river reliant on three bridges for resupply.

Recapturing Kherson would prove to Ukrainians in other occupied cities that they can yet be liberated. And an advance here could also reassure Western allies who, facing surging energy prices and rising inflation at home, may tire of costly support to a war that threatens to bog down into a grinding stalemate.

Ukrainian soldiers - Oliver Marsden

Soldier with phone - Oliver Marsden

Dug-out sleeping quarters - Oliver Marsden

To make major successful advances, Ukrainian forces will need half a dozen new mechanised and tank brigades of about 4,000 men each, estimates Franz-Stefan Gady, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

Launching an offensive without these could result in unsustainable losses, costing Ukraine some of its most experienced fighters; men like Psikh, another soldier in the unit, whose call sign means Crazy.

Even for an experienced warrior the fighting in Kherson is particularly difficult, he said. “It’s just fields.”

In recent months a handful of longer range high mobility artillery rocket systems – the American Himars and their British equivalent the M270s – have changed the war, enabling Ukrainian forces to target Russian positions from afar without exposing their troops.

Now a new war is under way. “We’re bleeding their veins,” said Sergii, an anaesthesiologist serving with the Ukrainian military behind the Kherson front line.

Those veins are the supply lines that run through Crimea to the Russian front, over the three bridges across the Dnipro river. Video shared online on Friday showed the bridge over the Dnipro at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant heavily cratered and likely impassable to heavy traffic. But in Kherson itself the Antonovsky bridge may be still passable to cars, despite repeated Ukrainian strikes.

The Russian soldiers have also updated their tactics, Phoenix said. “In the beginning they were attacking in waves, they’d try to win with superior numbers. Now they’re mostly defending their positions, if they want to attack they use artillery first and then advance in small groups.”

Phoenix tattoo - Oliver Marsden

Crater left by rocket - Oliver Marsden

Ukraine’s allies continue to announce major new support packages – the US this week promising another $3 billion in its biggest tranche yet and Germany announcing €500 million – but all these weapons will take months if not years to arrive on the front lines.

The next batch of heavy weapons is not expected to arrive on the Kherson front for another six weeks, Psikh said. Realistically even a successful counterattack might not seize Kherson before Christmas.

President Zelensky now has a decision to make. Does he let a stalemate persist at the risk of entrenching a politically unacceptable status quo, or does he chance major losses in the hopes of seizing the advantage?

“The Ukrainian armed forces are under political pressure to conduct a counter-offensive before Russian forces strengthen their defensive positions and before the onset of winter,” said Mr Gady.

Ukraine could end up wasting a lot of resources for little gain, straining stretched supply lines from Western donors, Mr Gady said. “This could be dangerous for Ukrainian combat power in the medium term.”